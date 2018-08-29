Veteran vocalist Maureen McGovern has cast a wide musical net over the course of her four decades-plus career.
On full-length solo offerings and on compilations, she has lent her talents to interpretations of songs penned by everyone from Richard Rodgers to Alan and Marilyn Bergman to Joni Mitchell and the Beatles.
When it comes to selecting material, style or era are not McGovern’s first consideration.
“To me, music is a lifting of the soul, whatever genre it fits in,” she said. “It allows us to step outside of ourselves. Whether I’m singing ‘Our Love is Here to Stay’ to a cancer patient at a hospital or ‘By The Time I Get To Phoenix’ or ‘You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman’ in a concert hall, it’s all the same. I look for a song that is relevant, a song that is still relevant to this day.”
McGovern is scheduled to perform Sept. 7 at Munster High School’s Auditorium. The singer has recorded or been featured on more than three dozen full-length sets. She has also wowed audiences onstage with performances such as 1981’s Broadway adaptation of “Pirates of Penzance” and alongside Sting in a 1989 Broadway production of “Threepenny Opera.”
Additionally, McGovern was seen on the big screen with a memorable performance in the 1980 comedy classic “Airplane.”
McGovern’s most recent album is “You Raise Me Up,” a collection of spiritual songs which was released in April.
In 1973, she recorded “The Morning After” for the big screen blockbuster “The Poseidon Adventure.” The chart-topping single saw her receive a Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist and the tune also was named the Best Original Song Oscar in 1973.
All these years later, “The Morning After” continues to resonate with music fans.
“To this very day, people still write to me, telling me how that song has inspired them and helped them through a very difficult time in their life,” McGovern said.
This year marks McGovern’s 45th year as a professional recording artist. Next year, she will celebrate her 70th birthday.
To commemorate these current and upcoming milestones, McGovern is planning to publish her autobiography. Titled “Surviving the Morning After,” McGovern expects to release her memoir in the spring of 2019.
“It’s the travails and the high points and the low points and what fills me up,” McGovern said of her book. “I hope it will be an inspiration for other people … show business, it ain’t for sissies. You have to really believe in what you want to do and bear the ups and downs and keep on going.”
The next concert scheduled for Munster High School Auditorium by Lakeshore Community Concerts will be Derik Nelson and Family. Their performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 9.