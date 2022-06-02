 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Munster and Winfield rank among healthiest places in Indiana

Munster and Winfield are ranked among Indiana’s "Healthiest Places to Live and Work."

The American Lung Association and the Tobacco Free Lake County Community Coalition recognized the healthiest places in the Hoosier State based on their public tobacco use policies. The list included Austin, Bloomington, Columbus, Cumberland, Delaware County, Fort Wayne, Franklin, Greencastle, Hancock County, Hope, Howard County, Kokomo, Lawrence, Monroe County, Munster, North Manchester, Plainfield, South Bend, St. Joseph County, Terre Haute, Vigo County, West Lafayette, Winfield and Zionsville.

"We are proud that the places in Indiana on the 2022 list have adopted ordinances that not only provide increased protection for residents and employees but are also boosting the economy,” said Rick Peltier, executive director of the Franciscan Health Foundation which is the lead agency for the Tobacco Free Lake County Community Coalition.

The public health advocates encourage more communities across Indiana to adopt smoke-free air policies. They pointed to the estimated 8 million deaths a year caused by tobacco, according to the World Health Organization.

“Every worker deserves to breathe smoke-free air. No one should have to choose between their paycheck and their health, currently secondhand smoke exposure is the last thing workers should have to worry about," said Tiffany Nichols with the American Lung Association of Indiana.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

