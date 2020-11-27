Munster bricklayer undergoes robotic surgery for double bypass

Brian DeMario was told to limit activities for the first week, but since then, has walked three times a day. Because his job involves heavy lifting, he is still on medical leave, but says he is hoping to return next month.

A quick recovery is one of the biggest benefits of robotic surgery, and is due to its less invasive nature, Jeevanandam says.

“There are four robotic arms that go into the chest,” he said. “The arms are about 1 cm circular in size. They’re like tubes that go in, and inside the tubes you place instruments.”

A small camera and tiny instruments used during the surgery are inserted into the incision sites located on the left side of the body, through a patient’s ribs and under the breast bone. The goal of bypass surgery is to divert the flow of blood around any blockages.

“Because you can’t put your hand inside, you use miniaturized instruments to do what you would normally do with your hand inside the chest,” Jeevanandam said.

The procedure is highly skilled and requires a specialized team, he said. A patient must also qualify for the procedure, with factors that include the severity of a person’s disease, how many bypasses are needed and whether the patient has had surgery in the past.