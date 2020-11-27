Munster bricklayer undergoes robotic surgery for double bypass

At 54, Brian DeMario was in disbelief.
Just a month earlier, the Munster resident was hiking the Smoky Mountains, nearly 6,000 feet above sea level.
Now he was hearing the words, double bypass heart surgery.
“I was shocked and blown away,” he said. “I’m 54 years old, and I have to get a bypass.”
As a union bricklayer who performs commercial work, he worried what that would mean for his ability to get back to work. He also had many of the same thoughts as anyone faced with the prospect of open heart surgery.
Then he discovered he was eligible for robotic cardiac surgery, a much less invasive procedure that is performed through small incisions in the chest and the use of tiny instruments.
Dr. Valluvan Jeevanandam, director of the Heart and Vascular Center at the University of Chicago Medicine, where DeMario’s surgery was performed, says robotic surgery has many benefits, including a faster recovery time and the opportunity to enter rehab more quickly after the surgery is completed.
“Usually within two days a patient can leave (the hospital) and can start rehabbing pretty quickly afterward,” Jeevanandam said. “With traditional bypass surgery now, we close their breast bones with titanium plates, and they can heal much faster. But they have to wait about three weeks before they can aggressively rehab, so they’re probably a few weeks behind those who can have robotic surgery.”
While surprised at what was recommended for his treatment plan, DeMario felt a sense of relief as well.
“At first I was in shock and didn’t want to believe it, but when they recommended robotic surgery, I really started researching it, and I liked everything I heard about it,” he said.
DeMario was no stranger to heart procedures, though up until that point they had only been heart stents to address found blockages. After returning from his trip to the Smoky Mountains, he began noticing some sharp pain in the middle of his sternum during a brisk walk.
“It would stop when I stopped exerting myself,” he said. “As soon as I stopped and walked slow, it would go away.”
DeMario saw his doctor and assumed he had another blockage that would require a new stent, which is a tiny tube inserted into a blocked passageway to keep it open, or needed one of his current stents repaired.
“But that morning I found out my left anterior descending artery had too much calcification and it was too risky to do a stent,” he said.
Earlier this month, DeMario underwent bypass surgery using robotic technology at University of Chicago Medicine. By the following afternoon, he was sitting at home on his couch.
“We are amazed at the recovery process,” says his wife, Dawn DeMario. “He was discharged from the hospital just 24 hours post-surgery.”
Brian DeMario was told to limit activities for the first week, but since then, has walked three times a day. Because his job involves heavy lifting, he is still on medical leave, but says he is hoping to return next month.
A quick recovery is one of the biggest benefits of robotic surgery, and is due to its less invasive nature, Jeevanandam says.
“There are four robotic arms that go into the chest,” he said. “The arms are about 1 cm circular in size. They’re like tubes that go in, and inside the tubes you place instruments.”
A small camera and tiny instruments used during the surgery are inserted into the incision sites located on the left side of the body, through a patient’s ribs and under the breast bone. The goal of bypass surgery is to divert the flow of blood around any blockages.
“Because you can’t put your hand inside, you use miniaturized instruments to do what you would normally do with your hand inside the chest,” Jeevanandam said.
The procedure is highly skilled and requires a specialized team, he said. A patient must also qualify for the procedure, with factors that include the severity of a person’s disease, how many bypasses are needed and whether the patient has had surgery in the past.
Although traditional bypass surgery is more common, the University of Chicago Medicine still performs five to six robotic procedures on cardiac patients each week.
“We just passed our 1,000th robotic case, and we’ve been performing them for over a decade at the University of Chicago,” Jeevanandam said.
The next step for DeMario after he recovers is to participate in a metabolic study with his cardiologist to determine why he keeps experiencing blockages.
“I’m young, I don’t have high cholesterol, and I exercise, so hopefully this metabolic study will show what’s going on,” he said.
He still considers himself lucky, however.
“The one thing I would recommend to everyone, I don’t care how old you are, if you’re experiencing any sort of issue, go see your cardiologist or doctor immediately,” DeMario said. “I was 38 years old when I first experienced chest pains. I wrote it off as a pulled muscle.”
With the technology available today to treat disease, DeMario says it’s important to not put off treatment.
“I was one of the fortunate ones,” he says. “I had a second chance.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!