Munster Chamber hosts golf outing June 16

MUNSTER — The Munster Chamber of Commerce hosts its 60th annual golf outing June 16 at Centennial Park Golf Course, 1005 S. Centennial Drive in Munster.

Registration and breakfast are from 8 to 9 a.m. There is a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Lunch is served on the course.

There's a happy hour on the patio after the outing with door prizes and games.

Sponsorships are available.

The Eagle Sponsorship costs $1,000 and includes golf for four, breakfast, happy hour, a banner on the course, name on the lunch box and a vendor table on the course.

The Birdie Sponsorship costs $500 and includes golf for two, breakfast, a box lunch, happy hour, name on the lunch box and a vendor table on the course.

The Par Sponsorship is available for $250 and includes name on the lunch box, sign on a hole and vendor table on the course.

The cost for golf, breakfast, lunch and happy hour is $125. An adult beverage sponsor is $250.

To sign up, contact Karen Mashura at 219-836-5549 or info@chambermunster.org.

The outing is open to the public.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.