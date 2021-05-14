 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Munster Chamber hosts golf outing June 16

Munster Chamber hosts golf outing June 16

MUNSTER — The Munster Chamber of Commerce hosts its 60th annual golf outing June 16 at Centennial Park Golf Course, 1005  S. Centennial Drive in Munster.

Registration and breakfast are from 8 to 9 a.m. There is a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Lunch is served on the course.

There's a happy hour on the patio after the outing with door prizes and games.

Sponsorships are available.

The Eagle Sponsorship costs $1,000 and includes golf for four, breakfast, happy hour, a banner on the course, name on the lunch box and a vendor table on the course.

The Birdie Sponsorship costs $500 and includes golf for two, breakfast, a box lunch, happy hour, name on the lunch box and a vendor table on the course.

The Par Sponsorship is available for $250 and includes name on the lunch box, sign on a hole and vendor table on the course.

The cost for golf, breakfast, lunch and happy hour is $125. An adult beverage sponsor is $250.

To sign up, contact Karen Mashura at 219-836-5549 or info@chambermunster.org.

The outing is open to the public. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts