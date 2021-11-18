Munster Civic Foundation sponsors public art project

MUNSTER — The Munster Civic Foundation is hosting a community art project featuring an exhibit of giant tulips throughout the town.

The flowers will measure 5 feet high by 2 feet wide. Businesses and residents are welcome to sponsor a tulip sculpture until Dec. 3.

The tulips will be painted by local and commissioned artists and displayed throughout the town for the public exhibit period, which opens in the spring.

Maps will be posted on the town website and printed versions of the map will be available at Munster Town Hall.

All tulip sculptures not retained by sponsors will be auctioned at the "Tiptoe Thru Toe" Auction next fall.

The Munster Parks Department planted 3,500 tulips during the start of the pandemic last year.

"Everyone loved the tulips. It was something so simple, but it was refreshing and made people smile," said Council member Lee Ann Melllon.

The Munster Civic Foundation funds various projects, such as the July 3 fireworks, holiday decorations and the building of the Munster pool.