Munster Civic Foundation sponsors public art project

MUNSTER — The Munster Civic Foundation is hosting a community art project featuring an exhibit of giant tulips throughout the town.
The flowers will measure 5 feet high by 2 feet wide. Businesses and residents are welcome to sponsor a tulip sculpture until Dec. 3.
The tulips will be painted by local and commissioned artists and displayed throughout the town for the public exhibit period, which opens in the spring.
Maps will be posted on the town website and printed versions of the map will be available at Munster Town Hall.
All tulip sculptures not retained by sponsors will be auctioned at the "Tiptoe Thru Toe" Auction next fall.
The Munster Parks Department planted 3,500 tulips during the start of the pandemic last year.
"Everyone loved the tulips. It was something so simple, but it was refreshing and made people smile," said Council member Lee Ann Melllon.
The Munster Civic Foundation funds various projects, such as the July 3 fireworks, holiday decorations and the building of the Munster pool.
"They're going to enhance the town in aesthetics and it's going to bring awareness to the Munster Civic Foundation and events that people enjoy," Mellon said.
The process was a collaborative effort with input from residents, MCF board members, the Munster Chamber of Commerce and outside art experts from IUN and the South Shore Arts.
Tyler Kaufman, a graphic design student at IUN, was chosen by the dean of the School of Arts to participate in the tulip design.
"Projects like these are when you learn the most about yourself. It's a nice feeling when your professors choose you out of their students and it's moments like this where you realize people recognize your work," Kaufman said.
Those interested in sponsoring a tulip can contact Mellon at lmellon@munster.org.