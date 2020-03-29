Munster High School grad named a 2020 Coca-Cola scholar

MUNSTER — Munster High School mid-year graduate Annie Ostojic has been named a 2020 Coca-Cola Scholar and will receive a $20,000 college scholarship.

According to the Coca-Cola Scholars Program, less than one-sixth of 1% of applicants were chosen to receive the extremely competitive award. Some 150 high school seniors were selected from an initial pool of 93,075 applications from across the country based on their academic excellence, leadership, and service demonstrated in school and community activities as part of a three-stage selection process.

Ostojic, a math and science standout, completed college-level AP Calculus as a sophomore at Munster High School and continued taking advanced STEM classes at Purdue University campuses.

While there, she completed multivariate calculus and differential equations as a high school junior, along with biomedical engineering research at the Center for Implantable Devices on Purdue’s campus.

She will continue her education at Stanford University in the fall, where she plans to major in electrical engineering with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) focus.

She also has applied her STEM knowledge to solve problems and improve the lives of others and received two provisional patents for her research inventions.

