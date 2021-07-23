Munster High Speech and Debate Team earns national title

MUNSTER —Munster High School’s Speech & Debate Team recently competed at the 2021 National Speech & Debate Association’s (NSDA) Virtual National Tournament on June 14-19.

It earned the National School of Excellence Award, an award presented to the top 20 teams in the competition. Munster also was recognized as the NSDA’s 22nd largest chapter in the nation.

According to the NSDA, the ranking is determined by the points and degrees earned by students in its honor society based on competitive and service-related activities. In one year’s time, Munster High School’s team achieved more than 500 strength points, earning its membership in the organization’s prestigious 500 Club and its rank as the 22nd largest chapter out of the 3,000 NSDA speech teams.

Individual students who received NSDA recognition include juniors Charlie Mason, coached by Helena Jancosek, and Mateo Bedolla, coached by Jordan Mayer. They came in 11th and 8th place, respectively.

By placing in the national semi-final round, they earned―in their senior year―automatic bids to the 2022 national tournament in Louisville, Kentucky.