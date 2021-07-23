Munster High Speech and Debate Team earns national title

MUNSTER —Munster High School’s Speech & Debate Team recently competed at the 2021 National Speech & Debate Association’s (NSDA) Virtual National Tournament on June 14-19.
It earned the National School of Excellence Award, an award presented to the top 20 teams in the competition. Munster also was recognized as the NSDA’s 22nd largest chapter in the nation.
According to the NSDA, the ranking is determined by the points and degrees earned by students in its honor society based on competitive and service-related activities. In one year’s time, Munster High School’s team achieved more than 500 strength points, earning its membership in the organization’s prestigious 500 Club and its rank as the 22nd largest chapter out of the 3,000 NSDA speech teams.
Individual students who received NSDA recognition include juniors Charlie Mason, coached by Helena Jancosek, and Mateo Bedolla, coached by Jordan Mayer. They came in 11th and 8th place, respectively.
By placing in the national semi-final round, they earned―in their senior year―automatic bids to the 2022 national tournament in Louisville, Kentucky.
Senior Cynthia Chockalingam, coached by Michael Buck, advanced to the semi-final round in Congressional Debate. Chockalingam led Indiana with the most NSDA points at 2123. Other finalists during the national season include the following:
National Speech & Debate Association Nationals - June 14-19, 2021
Team Award- National School of Excellence
• Michael McDunn - quarterfinals in Storytelling and Prose
• Ayush Arora - quarterfinals in Congressional Debate
• Anna Raycroft - octofinals in Humorous Interpretation.
• Michael Casner and Charles Iverson - octofinals in Duo Interpretation
• Shriya Iyer - octofinals in International Extemporaneous Speaking
• Mateo Bedolla - octofinals in Storytelling and Original Spoken Word
• Michael Casner - octofinals in Storytelling
• Srishti Sarkar - octofinals in Prose and Poetry
• Charles Iverson - octofinals in Storytelling
• Ayush Arora - octofinals in Prepared Prompt
• Delaney Craig - double octofinals in Dramatic Interpretation
National Speech & Debate Association National Qualifiers
• Keira Hawk/Gavin Kenning - Policy Debate
• Maddi Bell/Anagha Kodukula - Public Forum Debate
• Srishti Sarkar - Informative Speaking
• Myanne Zachary - Programmed Oral Interpretation
• Aidan Boyle - United States Extemporaneous
• Carina Crisan - United States Extemporaneous
• Irene Tsakopoulos - Supplemental Events
• Emily Sun - Supplemental Events
National Catholic Forensic League Nationals - May 28-30, 2021
• Mateo Bedolla - semi-finals in Dramatic Performance
• Delaney Craig - semi-finals in Dramatic Performance
• Charles Iverson and Michael Casner - semi-finals in Duo Interpretation
• Cynthia Chockalingam - semi-finals in Congressional Debate
• Gabriela Ruiz - quarterfinals in Declamation
• Ayush Arora - semi-finals in Congressional Debate
• Myanne Zachary - octofinals in Oral Interpretation
• Annabelle Spicer and Chloe Sarkady - octofinals in Duo Interpretation
• Michael McDunn - octofinals in Original Oratory
National Individual Events Tournament of Champions May 6-9, 2021
Team Award - 5th in nation
• Anna Raycroft - 4th in nation in Humorous Interpretation
• Michael McDunn - octofinals in Original Oratory
• Shriya Iyer - octofinals in Extemporaneous Speaking
Munster Speech and Debate was founded in 1965 by Helen Engstrom. The program has been directed by Munster High School English teacher Jordan Mayer since 2010.
The team is coached by Patricia Bengert, Benjamin Boruff, Michael Buck, Kathleen Boyle, Charmaine Connell, Helen Engstrom, Donald Fortner, Jessica Hilbrich, Helena Jancosek, Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Kennedy, Jordan Mayer, Kenn O’Drobinak, and Steven Stepnoski.
The program has won 20 state championships―including 11 consecutive titles―from 2010 to present. Since its founding, the program has won over 90 individual state championships.
The team was recently honored by the NSDA for attending its 50th national tournament. On a national level, the team has won eight national team titles and three individual national championships in the last eight years.
“Beyond the trophies and accolades, our program prides itself on developing future leaders, and we believe that speech and debate education provides marketable skills for an interconnected world,” Mayer said.
“Although the majority of our 200 team members will never earn a state or national title, our mission is to help students build communication skills for both their personal and professional lives. Alumni consistently remark that speech and debate teaches invaluable skills that set students up for life.”