Munster High Speech, Debate team 45th largest chapter nationally

MUNSTER —Munster High School’s Speech & Debate Team is the National Speech & Debate Association’s 45th largest chapter out of 3,000 speech teams.
According to the NSDA, the ranking is determined by the points and degrees earned by students in its honor society based on competitive and service-related activities, ranging from the Degree of Merit with 25 or more points to the Degree of Premier Distinction with 1,500 or more points. These degrees contribute to a school’s “strength points.” In one year’s time, Munster High School’s team achieved more than 400 strength points, earning its membership in the organization’s prestigious 400 Club and its rank as the 45th largest chapter out of the 3,000 NSDA speech teams.
Munster Speech and Debate was founded in 1965 by Ms. Helen Engstrom. The program has been directed by Jordan Mayer since 2010. The program has won 20 state championships including 10 consecutive titles from 2010 to present. Since its founding, the program has won more than 90 individual state championships. The team recently was honored by the NSDA for attending its 50th national tournament. On a national level, the team has won six national team titles and three individual national championships in the last seven years.
“Beyond the trophies and accolades, our program prides itself on developing future leaders, and we believe that speech and debate education provides marketable skills for an interconnected world,” Mayer said. “While many competitive teams cut students, we value providing opportunities for all interested students. We usually have 200 students or roughly 15 percent of the student body participate. Although the majority of our students will never reach a national final round, the true final round is the job interview. Alumni consistently remark that speech and debate teaches invaluable skills that set students up for life.”
The Munster High School Debate Team will host the Munster Varsity Debate Competition on, Oct. 26 and the Munster Varsity Speech Competition on Dec. 14.