Munster police ask for public help to identify laundry-detergent thief

MUNSTER — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who shoplifted a large amount of Tide and Gain laundry detergent, the Munster Police Department said Friday.
Around 9:50 p.m. Jan. 1, the suspect entered Strack & Van Til at 12 Ridge Rd. in Munster and stole the items, police said.
Anyone who can assist in identifying the suspect can contact Detective Justin Palas, jpalas@munster.org or 219-836-6629. Tipsters can request to remain anonymous.
