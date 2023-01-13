 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Munster police ask for public help to identify laundry-detergent thief

The suspect, about, shoplifted a large amount of Tide and Gain laundry detergent Jan 1. from Strack & Van Til, the Munster Police Department said. 

 Provided

MUNSTER — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who shoplifted a large amount of Tide and Gain laundry detergent, the Munster Police Department said Friday.

Around 9:50 p.m. Jan. 1, the suspect entered Strack & Van Til at 12 Ridge Rd. in Munster and stole the items, police said.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the suspect can contact Detective Justin Palas, jpalas@munster.org or 219-836-6629. Tipsters can request to remain anonymous.

