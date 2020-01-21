MUNSTER —The Munster Police Department holds its first quarterly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road.
The meeting features a presentation and demonstration from Officer Brett Scheffel and the department's new full-service K-9 Lucy, along with crime statistics and updates on recent incidents in town.
A $25 Target gift card will be awarded as a door prize. For more information, please contact Officer James Ghrist at 219-836-6639 or jghrist@munster.org.
Additionally, the Munster Police and Choice Community Council of Munster hold a session Jan. 27 for parents and students of all ages on the effects of vaping and addiction. It's at 6:30 p.m. at Wilbur Wright Middle School, 8650 Columbia Ave.
The presentation, which will be provided by Franciscan Health and the Lake County Community Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition, will include the health risks associated with e-cigarette and tobacco use, recognizing different e-cigarette devices, how nicotine is addictive and harmful to the brain, what parents need to know, and how we can all help.
For more information, please contact D.A.R.E. Officer James Ghrist at 219-836-6639 or jghrist@munster.org.