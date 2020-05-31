Munster police recognize DARE graduates, award winners

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUNSTER — The Munster Police Department recently dropped of certificates and T-shirts to graduates of its Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program.

This year, there were about 275 graduates from across the town's elementary schools, including James B. Eads, Elliott and Frank Hammond elementary schools. Munster police have presented the program to local students for more than 30 years.

Officers visited each of the fifth-graders' homes to present them with gifts in honor of their program completion and commitment to stay drug-free.

"The Munster Police Department would like to congratulate all this year's D.A.R.E. graduates and award winners," the department said in a news release. "We would also like to thank the many community organizations and businesses who continue to sponsor and support this important safety program each year."

Several students also were presented with special D.A.R.E. awards, which also were delivered to the students' homes by the police department.