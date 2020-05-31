Munster police recognize DARE graduates, award winners

MUNSTER — The Munster Police Department recently dropped of certificates and T-shirts to graduates of its Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program.
This year, there were about 275 graduates from across the town's elementary schools, including James B. Eads, Elliott and Frank Hammond elementary schools. Munster police have presented the program to local students for more than 30 years.
Officers visited each of the fifth-graders' homes to present them with gifts in honor of their program completion and commitment to stay drug-free.
"The Munster Police Department would like to congratulate all this year's D.A.R.E. graduates and award winners," the department said in a news release. "We would also like to thank the many community organizations and businesses who continue to sponsor and support this important safety program each year."
Several students also were presented with special D.A.R.E. awards, which also were delivered to the students' homes by the police department.
Twenty-four students received D.A.R.E. Essay Awards for writing top essays. Winners included McKenna Willis; Saatvik Punukollu; Irene Venetis; Tristan Casiano; Ava Irby; Raanya Rai; Besiana Burrell; Deni Staehly; Ally Compton; Danny Bevil; Leona Velasquez-Noel; Elena Dovellos; Abigail Blue; Aleksandar Dimitrijevic; Eshal Rafiq; Leah Selin; Peter Mihaljevic; Kenley Smith; Priyanka Tallamraju; Ayesha Jawad; Makylah Chatman; Wesaal Wardak; Ellie Gelarden; and Alec Gruber.
One boy and one girl from each school was presented with the Daren Award, which recognizes outstanding participation and behavior during D.A.R.E. classes. Winners included Luka Lettow; Caroline Wendlinger; Paige Polewski; Ethan Gorny; Will Dolson; and Elena Poposki.
Additionally, one student from each school won a stuffed Daren the Lion — the D.A.R.E. Program mascot — recipients included Brooklyn Harris, Ben Carroll and Kimber DePalmo.
