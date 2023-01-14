 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Munster school board swears in new members, elects officers

Munster School Board Swearing In

Kyle Dempsey (left) and Kristen Smith, new members of the Munster School  Board, are sworn in Jan. 13.

 Screenshot

MUNSTER — Monday's Munster School Board meeting began with the swearing-in of two new members.

Kristen Smith and Kyle Dempsey, who won election in November, participated in their first meetings as board members Monday.

Smith has four daughters in the Munster school system and previously served as president, vice president and treasurer of Elliott Elementary School PTO. Dempsey has two children in Munster schools and is a former booster club member who served on the district's Teacher for Merit Award committee.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

During their first meeting, the board elected officers.

John Castro was unanimously elected board president. Ingrid Schwarz Wolf was unanimously elected vice president, and John Doherty was unanimously elected secretary.

