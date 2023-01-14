Munster school board swears in new members, elects officers

MUNSTER — Monday's Munster School Board meeting began with the swearing-in of two new members.

Kristen Smith and Kyle Dempsey, who won election in November, participated in their first meetings as board members Monday.

Smith has four daughters in the Munster school system and previously served as president, vice president and treasurer of Elliott Elementary School PTO. Dempsey has two children in Munster schools and is a former booster club member who served on the district's Teacher for Merit Award committee.

During their first meeting, the board elected officers.

John Castro was unanimously elected board president. Ingrid Schwarz Wolf was unanimously elected vice president, and John Doherty was unanimously elected secretary.

