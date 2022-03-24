Munster student named Indiana High School Journalist of the Year

MUNSTER — Munster High School senior Atarah Israel has been named the Indiana High School Journalist of the Year by the Indiana High School Press Association (IHSPA).

The award recognizes the top high school journalist in the state and is selected from digital portfolios of work submitted to IHSPA that best meets the requirements set forth by the Journalism Education Association.

Israel, who plans to attend Northwestern University next year, has been on the Crier staff for four years, working her way up from page editor her freshman year to editor-in-chief her senior year.

“I am so thankful for the experiences I’ve had throughout my years as a Crier staff member,” she said. “As much as I’ve given to Crier, I’ve received so much more back in terms of improving my writing, strengthening my editing skills, and forming close bonds and friendships with other staff members. I would not be who I am if it were not for Crier.”

Israel has won numerous awards while in high school. They include:

• Division II Winner for Features Coverage (IHSPA Rowena Harvey Award)

• Design of the Year Honorable Mention (won alongside Crier alumni Lana Salahieh and current staffer Anthony Young from the National Scholastic Press Association)

• Two-time winner of Excellent in Feature Writing (Journalism Education Association)

• Division AA Excellent Feature Story (Ball State J-Day Student Contest)

“I've been Atarah's teacher for the past four years. It's been wonderful to work with her—she's innovative, helpful and kind,” said Sarah-Anne Lanman, Munster High School’s journalism teacher and publications director. “Atarah's contributions, as a student and as editor-in-chief of Crier, have made Munster High School a better place. She has taught me how to be a better teacher, journalist, and human being. I am so glad that the IHSPA has recognized Atarah for all her hard work.”

The Indiana winner earns a $1,000 stipend and is eligible for scholarship funds of up to $3,000 in the national competition, which concludes at the Journalism Education Association/National Scholastic Press Association Spring National High School Journalism Convention on April 7-9 in Los Angeles, California.

