Munster transfer unbeaten, having fun in senior year at Highland

HIGHLAND — Dana Savarino is having fun playing tennis.
The Highland senior transferred from Munster before the second semester of her junior year. She grew up in Highland, attending Our Lady of Grace school then St. Thomas More in Munster.
“Highland always felt like home to me so when I had the ability to switch, I did,” she said.
The Mustangs program is a state power with 43 consecutive sectional championships. Players are under a lot of pressure to maintain that level of play.
Playing for the Trojans was something different.
“Munster tennis has always been known as phenomenal, great. The team, we were always awesome and we worked well together,” Savarino said. “Here, it’s a lot more relaxed and I love that. The girls are awesome. (Coach Terry) Steenson’s awesome.”
Tennis for fun was always a more relaxing concept for Savarino.
That doesn’t mean she’s not a winner, though. Savarino is 10-0 for the Trojans, winning most matches in dominant fashion. This season is actually going better than she expected.
“Most kids that are that good can have a bit of an attitude. If they’re one of the dominant kids in the Region, they know about it,” Steenson said. “She doesn’t.”
Savarino was doubles partners with Munster’s current No. 1 singles player, Addy Klawitter, as a sophomore. The pair were named first-team all-state by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
The two aren’t on bad terms, Savarino said. But there was some awkwardness when they played earlier this season. She was nervous for a week before.
“It’s a weird situation but I got on the court and I was just really relaxed,” Savarino said. “I just took some deep breaths and calmed myself down. I just played my game, played tennis.”
Savarino won the match 6-0, 6-1.
“I really wanted to win but it was hard. We used to be doubles partners. We went to state together,” the Marian University recruit said. “I love Addy. She’s a great player.”
There’s a good chance the two will meet again in the postseason.
Steenson said he wants to see Savarino get out of the regional and get to state as an individual.
“That’s got to be our goal,” he said. “When we get to the singles tournament sectional, there’s nobody there she hasn’t already beaten fairly convincingly.”
Savarino echoed that.
“I’m proud of what I’ve done so far and if I keep playing my best, that’s all I can do. If I lose playing my best, I’m going to still be proud of myself,” she said.
Softball & Baseball Recap: Catch up on last week's excitement here!
Calling all Region prep softball and baseball fanatics! Catch up on coverage from last week's games here.
“It sets a big tone for the team when we can get on base and score right off the bat,” Paiton Iliff said.
“They’re solid,” Highland coach John Bogner said of Andrean. “It’s no surprise. We knew what we were getting when we got here.”
“I bet you’re wondering how we’ve won nine games after watching that, aren’t you?” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said.
“It’s like my mom was here and she put that play in the game for me as a message,” Mayer said. “It means the world to me.”
“We could win state and that might still be the best team we see all year."
Illinois-bound Jared Comia's double the breakthrough Hanover Central needs against Illiana Christian
Jared Comia's approach at the plate worked as the Illinois recruit's two-run double were the first earned runs Illiana Christian's Cody DeJong allowed all year.
“It kind of stuck in the back of my mind,” Ginaven said. “I just told myself: ‘I’ve got to keep doing me, keep having my bulldog mindset and keep attacking the hitters.”
Chesterton hosts Valparaiso in softball.
Andrean hosts Highland in baseball.
Wheeler hosts Boone Grove in softball.
Crown Point hosts Marist in softball.
Illiana Christian hosts Hanover Central in baseball.