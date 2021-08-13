 Skip to main content
Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago to hang Chicago artist's first solo museum exhibit

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago is hanging Chicago-based artist Caroline Kent's first solo museum exhibition.

"Chicago Works: Caroline Kent" will be on display at the museum at 220 E Chicago Ave through April 3.

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago Assistant Curator Jadine Collingwood organized the site-specific exhibit that centers on Kent's large paintings. The multidisciplinary artist created an immersive domestic environment with architectural features, colorful walls, furniture, houseplants and other everyday objects.

"The exhibition takes as its starting point a fictional set of identical twins who communicate telepathically across the two distinct rooms using a secret language of repeating geometric shapes and abstract forms. The twins are united by the language they share, with traces of their conversation traveling across the surfaces of paintings and walls and into three-dimensional space," the Museum of Contemporary Art said in a press release.

The work explores the social conditions of language and abbreviated forms of communication.

"Inspired by the experience of communicating with her own twin, Kent develops a new language based on a secret visual vocabulary," the Museum of Contemporary Art said in a press release.

Kent studied at Illinois State University and the University of Minnesota. The professor at Northwestern University has exhibited widely, including at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis and the DePaul Art Museum.

Viewers can expect large abstract paintings, sculptures and other media in her exhibit in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

