Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago to hang Chicago artist's first solo museum exhibit

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago is hanging Chicago-based artist Caroline Kent's first solo museum exhibition.

"Chicago Works: Caroline Kent" will be on display at the museum at 220 E Chicago Ave through April 3.

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago Assistant Curator Jadine Collingwood organized the site-specific exhibit that centers on Kent's large paintings. The multidisciplinary artist created an immersive domestic environment with architectural features, colorful walls, furniture, houseplants and other everyday objects.

"The exhibition takes as its starting point a fictional set of identical twins who communicate telepathically across the two distinct rooms using a secret language of repeating geometric shapes and abstract forms. The twins are united by the language they share, with traces of their conversation traveling across the surfaces of paintings and walls and into three-dimensional space," the Museum of Contemporary Art said in a press release.

The work explores the social conditions of language and abbreviated forms of communication.

"Inspired by the experience of communicating with her own twin, Kent develops a new language based on a secret visual vocabulary," the Museum of Contemporary Art said in a press release.