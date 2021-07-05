Music, fireworks highlight ValpoFest
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The gunfire marked the second time since 2019 the Hammond Day festival ended in a shooting, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott said.
- Updated
A 91-year-old Michigan City man sentenced last year to 20 years behind bars for child molesting is entitled to no reduction in his prison term, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled.
- Updated
A woman was carjacked Tuesday at gunpoint as she sat in her vehicle outside an apartment complex, police said.
- Updated
Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, of Gary, was arrested in Georgia June 18 following a police chase, prosecutors said.
- Updated
Gov. Eric Holcomb is extending his declaration of a statewide public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic through at least the end of July.
- Updated
Officers were called out at 6:05 a.m. to the park at 126 Evans Ave. in response to the discovery of an unconscious woman, Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.
- Updated
A veteran police officer is prepared to admit he stole tens of thousands of dollars from FOP members.
- Updated
The horse had escaped from a nearby property along with some other horses, but only one of them made it to the interstate, police said.
- Updated
Get to know some of the more than 200 new Indiana laws approved this year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and enacted by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
- Updated
Joel L. Ohms had surrendered himself on Monday evening in the police department lobby. He was then booked into the jail to begin serving his sentence, which was a series of one-day periods in jail.