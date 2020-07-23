Music makers needed to help abused animals

This week I'm putting on my hat as a local animal rescue advocate who produces fundraising projects for The Humane Society of Northwest Indiana (6100 Melton Road) in Miller. More: humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org.
COVID-19 resulted in the cancellation of the hugely popular Pet Rock concert/auction produced by HSNI, along with many other planned fundraising events. With things slowly opening up again, HSNI and I are looking for regional music groups who share our desire to rescue homeless and abused animals through the donation of a live performance to help in that mission.
It is my personal goal to produce a concert or a possible series of 2-3 smaller concerts a year at various area venues, primarily with the good folks at The Hobart Art Theatre in downtown Hobart. Proceeds from each event would be donated directly to HSNI’s very special Hope’s Fund.
Hope’s Fund is especially near and dear to this writer's heart. It was established some years ago and named after a severely abused dog whose sheer will to live was inspiring. Hope was one of the most severe abuse cases in the history of Humane Society of Northwest Indiana, yet never stopped showing love and appreciation to shelter volunteers and doctors who helped her heal, touching the hearts of all she encountered.
Through Hope’s Fund, many abused animals have been healed and placed in loving homes over the years. These animals have been burned, stabbed, beaten, starved, used as bait dogs, left chained up to starve, and other atrocities. I have always believed that music is medicine and in this case music can help heal abused animals in need.
Those who work and volunteer in animal rescue cannot un-see the truly horrible things some people inflict on innocent animals. My hope is area musical groups step up and help me with this project to heal Region animals through music and through Hope’s Fund. Those interested should contact me directly at: Beatboss@aol.com.M
MUSIC NOTES
• Tonight at Market In the Park at Crescent Park (9705 W. 142nd St.) in Orland Park, catch the rockin' blues of the five-piece Marty "Big Dog" Mercer Band from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Social distancing and masks required. More: bigdogmercer.com.
• Valparaiso's Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) welcomes the return of Jack Whittle and Susan Williams as co-hosts of the venue's weekly Open Mic Night tonight.Then it's piano man Steve Ball on Friday and guitar-driven blues by the Jamiah Rogers Band on Saturday. All performances are 7-10 p.m. More: 219-309-1660 or elementswinebar.com.
• Brass & Bongos -- featuring Terry Higgins on trumpet and Jesse Hernandez on percussion -- perform tonight at Emilio's Restaurant & Cantina (9000 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland from 7-9 p.m. More: 219-595-5465.
• NWI classic rock trio Sticky Scissors will cross the state line to rock folks on Sunday afternoon from 3-6 p.m. at Rich's Buckhorn Tap (25 N. Dixie Highway) in Momence. More: 815-472-4747.
• Popular Northwest Indiana acoustic duo Eric Lambert & Char will be playing songs from Lambert's deep catalog of original albums, mixed with tasty Americana covers on Saturday at The Mason Jar (241 N. Liberty St.) in Lowell from 7-10 p.m. More: 219-225-5222 or themasonjarlowell.com.
• Guitarist Rocco Calipari Jr. presents the Six Stings Music Fest on Friday with food, beer and live music from 4-10 p.m. at Central Park Plaza (70 Lafayette St.) in Valparaiso. Performing are: The Mike Wheeler Band, Head Honchos, Marco Villareal Trio, The Blues Project Band, Fayde, and The Six String Students. Tickets: $15. 12 and younger free. More: 219-252-3636.
• Serving up hot slices with the hot sounds of live Region-made music, Verona Pizza VII (1689 Morthland Drive) in Valparaiso host the Shane & Mike acoustic duo on the patio for all ages on Saturday at 8 p.m. More: 219-707-5429 or valpoverona.com.
• Although the indoor main stage is still not open for live music, The Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, Michigan is beginning its interesting new series "Acorn Anywhere!" The venue describes it as live "pop up concert" happenings somewhere in Harbor Country area. The exact location is not announced until the day of show, by contacting the venue at acornlive.org or 269-756-3879. The first in the series of performances happens this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Central/7:30 p.m. Eastern/and features singer/songwriters James Neary & Chris DuPont.
• Songs about shoes, monkeys and more will be heard when Northwest Indiana's always entertaining Frank Ruvoli performs an acoustic show in Valparaiso from 2-5 p.m. as the featured artist at Anderson's Winery & Vineyard (430 E. US Hwy. 6) ongoing Saturday Acoustic Afternoon concert series. 21 & older audience and face masks are required. More: 219-464-4936 or andersonswinery.com.
• This Friday at Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart catch an 8 p.m. concert featuring Tom Petty tribute band, Last Dance. Tickets: $10 general admission. Then on Saturday, the roof will rattle with a plethora of live DJs mixing it up as dance artists perform at The Underground Music Fest. Tickets: $20 advance/$25 at door for this 18 and older only show. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter brings back the blues of house favorite The Corey Dennison Band on Friday from 1 p.m. to midnight. Then on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., it's rock covers by the band Bump Fuzzy at the now smoke-free venue. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Northwest Indiana Americana duo, Eric Lambert & Char, guest in-studio to perform live and co-host a two hour edition of 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly 1-3 p.m. program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." The topic of the day is how musicians are surviving and utilizing the down time caused by COVID-19. Call in guests for this special program include international touring and recording artists Dan Navarro, Ellis Paul, Brigitte Purdy and others. Some of the guests will debut for the first time on radio, new songs written during and inspired by the COVID pandemic. Stream the show live in real time at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
