Music makers needed to help abused animals

This week I'm putting on my hat as a local animal rescue advocate who produces fundraising projects for The Humane Society of Northwest Indiana (6100 Melton Road) in Miller. More: humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org.

COVID-19 resulted in the cancellation of the hugely popular Pet Rock concert/auction produced by HSNI, along with many other planned fundraising events. With things slowly opening up again, HSNI and I are looking for regional music groups who share our desire to rescue homeless and abused animals through the donation of a live performance to help in that mission.

It is my personal goal to produce a concert or a possible series of 2-3 smaller concerts a year at various area venues, primarily with the good folks at The Hobart Art Theatre in downtown Hobart. Proceeds from each event would be donated directly to HSNI’s very special Hope’s Fund.

Hope’s Fund is especially near and dear to this writer's heart. It was established some years ago and named after a severely abused dog whose sheer will to live was inspiring. Hope was one of the most severe abuse cases in the history of Humane Society of Northwest Indiana, yet never stopped showing love and appreciation to shelter volunteers and doctors who helped her heal, touching the hearts of all she encountered.