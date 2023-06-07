One of the theater industry's classic musicals is sizzling on stage in Chicago.

"West Side Story" is being presented through June 25 at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago.

The musical, which first starred on Broadway in 1957, captivated audiences with its standout music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, choreography by Jerome Robbins and script by Arthur Laurents.

This current production is directed by Francesca Zambello and was performed in 2019 at Lyric Opera. Zambello's revival of the production features choreography from the original Broadway production recreated by choreographer Joshua Bergasse.

Starring as Tony and Maria in "West Side Story" are Ryan McCartan and Kanisha Feliciano, who are making their Lyric debuts. Yurel Echezarreta stars as Bernardo while Amanda Castro and Brett Thiele star as Anita and Riff, roles they are reprising at Lyric Opera.

"West Side Story" revolves around characters Maria and Tony, in a modern retelling of the famous Romeo and Juliet tale. It deals with the tense relationships between rival New York gangs the Sharks, of Puerto Rican descent, and the Caucasian Jets and also tells the story of the love between Maria and Tony and the problems surrounding their families because they've fallen for each other.

Choreographer Joshua Bergasse said he's happy to be back working with the Lyric and the talented cast of "West Side Story" once again. Bergasse.

Bergasse, who is an expert in the Jerome Robbins' style of choreography, said he has worked on "West Side Story" productions for many years throughout the U.S. and international locales. He is the winner of an Emmy Award for his choreographic work on "Smash."

"I became Alan Johnson's assistant for many years," Bergasse said, during a recent interview. Bergasse has also danced in "West Side Story" in the past. The late Alan Johnson was known for recreating Robbin's choreography for "West Side Story" in a variety of productions worldwide. "I really learned the show intimately, Bergasse said, adding he's been working with "West Side Story" for three decades.

Bergasse said the dancing in "West Side Story" is very important and also helps draw out the characters. It's also "integrated into the vocabulary of storytelling."

To be able to do justice to this show with the size and on the scale of the Lyric is a blessing," said Eric Sean Fogel, associate director of the show.

Fogel said the cast, chorus and other artists working on the show total nearly 100 people. Fogel also mentioned that the Lyric is one of the largest houses around and perfect for such a massive production such as "West Side Story."

For anyone who loves the film "West Side Story" starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, Russ Tamblyn, George Chakiris and Richard Beymer, seeing a live production of the show is always extra special.

Fogel, who is on staff with the Glimmerglass Festival, has worked with director Zambello often in the past and shares her vision for this production.

"She asked me to come on board for the Lyric production," Fogel said. Fogel last worked at the Lyric in 2012 when "Show Boat," also directed by Zambello, was presented.

Fogel praised the cast of "West Side Story."

"This is such a strong cast. They're really fantastic on all levels," he said.

Fogel said this current production of "West Side Story" offers a fresh, new take on the show. "You won't see or hear 'West Side Story' done on this scale for a long time to come," he said.

Mikaela Bennett, who stars as Maria in the show, said she's excited to be performing in Chicago. Bennett, who's a graduate of the Juilliard School, said this is the first time she's appearing in a full-length version of "West Side Story." She performed a concert version of "West Side Story," appearing as Maria, where the music was in the spotlight.

Bennett, who is a fan of the musical score of "West Side Story," had her first exposure to the film at a young age.

"I saw the original movie when I was 9 years old," she said. Bennett, who auditioned for the musical in November of 2018, said she was "overjoyed" to learn she had the part.

"It's my first time here," Bennett said. "I'm honored to be playing Maria."

Corey Cott, who portrays Tony, said it's an incredible experience starring in this show at Chicago's Lyric.

"I've never spent time in Chicago. It's my first time spending time here and working here," he said. "It's really exciting to be in the center of a wonderful American city and to tell this story is a gift."

Cott, a graduate of Carnegie Mellon School of Drama, has performed in "Bandstand," "Newsies" and "Gigi," among other projects.

Fogel said he views "West Side Story" as iconic because it's still relevant 62 years after it debuted.

"The messages are still as meaningful, if not more meaningful today," Fogel said. "We're still dealing with immigration issues, racial inequalities, gun violence, domestic violence. All these issues are still gripping us."

Fogel said he hopes this current production can provide a bit of "optimism and hope" that things can change.

FYI: "West Side Story" continues to June 2 at Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago.

CHICAGO (6/2/2023) — Lyric Opera of Chicago presents West Side Story from June 2 to 25, 2023.

