Musical mix: Varied concerts star on late summer, fall roster

Music lovers will have much to look forward to on the concert stage for the remainder of the summer and into fall.
Fans of eclectic genres of music can attend an assortment of shows in the Region and throughout Chicagoland in the next few months.
If you'd like to plan a live music outing, check out the following list of concerts that are scheduled.
The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Centre Drive., Hammond; Visit caesars.com/horseshoehammond.com
Boyz II Men, Aug. 19
An Evening with Fantasia, Sept. 2, 3
Alice Cooper, Sept. 22
Johnny Gill & Ralph Tresvant, Sept. 23
Ledisi, Oct. 1
Three Dog Night, Oct. 7
The Whispers, Jeffrey Osborne & The Dramatics, Oct. 14
Gladys Knight and Freddie Jackson, Oct. 21
An Intimate Evening with Tyrese, Nov. 12
Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.
Paul Anka- Greatest Hits His Way!, Oct. 28
Aaron Lewis, Nov. 5
Trinity of Terror, Nov. 13
Silver Creek Event Center, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. Visit fourwindscasino.com
Boy George & Culture Club, Aug. 27
The Australian Pink Floyd, Sept. 9
Dionne Warwick, Sept. 16
Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band, Oct. 1
Chris Botti, Nov. 4
Marie Osmond, Nov. 26
United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Visit unitedcenter.com:
Kendrick Lamar, Aug. 19
Duran Duran, Aug. 20
Seventeen, Aug. 25
Eric Clapton, Sept. 12 and 13
Post Malone, Sept. 14
Kid Cudi, Sept. 16
Panic! At The Disco, Sept. 17
Roxy Music, Sept. 19
The Killers, Sept. 21
Mary J. Blige, Sept. 25
Iron Maiden, Oct. 5
Harry Stiles, Oct. 6-14
The Who, Oct. 12
Lizzo, Oct. 16
Smashing Pumpkins, Nov. 5
Arcade Fire, Nov. 12
Allstate Arena, Rosemont. Visit ticketmaster.com:
Scorpions, Sept. 1
Michael Buble, Sept. 2
Daddy Yankee, Sept. 4
Carrie Underwood, Oct. 22
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park. Visit ticketmaster.com and livenation.com.
Kid Rock & Foreigner, Aug. 19
Korn & Evanescence, Aug. 20
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, Aug. 24
Imagine Dragons, Aug. 26
Sammy Hagar & The Circle and George Thorogood, Aug. 27
Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert, Aug. 28
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, Sept. 10
Keith Urban, Sept. 24
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth and The Hu, Sept. 30