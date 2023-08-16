The family-friendly show "My Granny's Garden" continues to Aug. 20 at various Chicago Parks.

The show, written by Pearl Cleage and Zaron Burnett Jr., is directed by Malkia Stampley. "In My Granny's Garden," running 60 minutes, features a sensory, hands-on experience.

The production is geared to those under 5 years of age and features an interactive work shop for children and their caretakers.

"In My Granny's Garden" is included in the Chicago Park District’s 11th annual free Night Out in the Parks program. The show is produced in partnership with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

Each location where the play is performed has two performances followed by the interactive workshop. Shows are at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. (Performances at the Chicago Botanic Garden are at different times). Visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Garden for additional information and to register for a performance.

Among locations at Chicago Parks are:

Thursday, Aug. 17 – Gage Park (2411 W. 55th)

Friday, Aug. 18 – Anderson Park (3748 S. Prairie)

Saturday, Aug. 19 – Abbott Park (49 E. 95th)

Sunday, August 20 at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Chicago Botanic Garden (1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe)

All locations except Chicago Botanic Garden are part of Chicago’s free “Night Out in the Parks” program. The event is also free at Chicago Botanic Garden, but Garden general admission and parking fees apply for nonmembers: https://www.chicagobotanic.org/calendar/event/my_grannys_garden.

For more information, visit GoodmanTheatre.org.