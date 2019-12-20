Teacher's Name: Nate Lanuax
School: Roosevelt
School District: Edison Learning
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: This teacher should be recognized because he is a cool teacher and he makes teaching fun to do and he know how to teach a class
What did they do that stands out this year?: Mr. Lanuax had taught the things that I did not get and when things a are hard he tells me to try that somehow I get the answer right. Mr. Lanuax makes the work and the learning fun to do so when we do not feel like doing it even tho we got to do it he makes it fun.