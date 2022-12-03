National Book Award finalist to sign books in Miller

A New York Times bestselling author and National Book Award finalist will appear in Miller.

Erika Sánchez, the author of “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,” will take part in a reading, discussion, question and answer and book signing at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Indie Indie Bang Bang at 625 Lake St. in Miller.

“Join Indie Indie Bang Bang as we welcome Erika Sánchez, New York Times bestselling author and National Book Award finalist, for an in-person event celebrating the release of her new memoir Crying in the Bathroom,” owner Dan Trutter said. “The author will do a reading followed by a conversation with Lauren Pacheco, co-creative director or programming for the Chicago Humanities Festival. Audience question and answer and book signing to follow the discussion.”

Sánchez is a poet, novelist and essayist. The Mexican-American writer’s first poetry collection, “Lessons on Explusion,” came out in 2017. It was published by the highly regarded independent publisher Graywolf and was a finalist for the PEN America Open Book Award.

Later that year, her debut young adult novel “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” was put out by Knopf Books and became a bestseller and cultural sensation. It’s now being adapted into a film directed by America Ferrera, an actress whose many credits include “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” “Real Women Have Curves,” “Ugly Betty,” “Superstore,” “End of Watch” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”

Sánchez has received many accolades, including a National Endowment of the Arts Fellowship, a Princeton Arts Fellowship and a 21st Century Award from the Chicago Public Library Foundation.

“Copies of Crying in the Bathroom and I am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter will be available to purchase at the event,” Trutter said.

For more information, call 219-939-7234.