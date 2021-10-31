National reports of pumpkin shortage not true in Illinois

Nestle, which owns Libby's canned pumpkins in Morton said its pumpkins have "grown as expected this season."

"This year and every year, the team in Morton, Illinois continually monitors the soil health, climate, and crop to ensure we're delivering the authentic taste, texture and color that have made Libby's a family favorite across generations," Nestle said in a statement.

The Morton facility processes the lion's share of the canned pumpkin sold in the U.S. that's later used for cooking and baking.

Many of the pumpkins processed there are grown in and around the Peoria area.

More so than any kind of disease, what local farmers have seen is a typical concern about pumpkin plants being picky about how much moisture they get.

"Its a low-lying plant with big leaves, it stays wet and it kind of likes dry conditions," Ackerman said. "I was kind of concerned through the summer because it was so wet, but things turned out to be really, really good."

The Peoria area has been a bit wetter than what Ackerman and the pumpkins would prefer, but he said things have dried up quickly enough that everything will be fine.