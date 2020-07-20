Native American group: Indianapolis Indians' name offensive

While many defend team names that aren’t racist slurs as honoring Native people, she said Native Americans are the only widespread race of people whose culture has been reduced to a mascot.

All mascotry, whether a slur or not, comes from the same history that paints Native Americans in the past tense, said Dr. Scott Shoemaker, the curator of Native American art, history and culture at the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis.

“They’re not actually representative of actual native people. It’s more of this idea of what native people were," said Shoemaker, a member of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma who will join Castoreno in Monday’s Zoom discussion.

The Indianapolis baseball team is not playing this summer because the minor league baseball season was canceled June 30.

Although the team has made changes to distance it from offensive characterizations of Indigenous people, including removing a teepee structure from its center-field and changing its logo, it's long been committed to its team name.

A spokesperson for the team told The Indianapolis Star that “the topic of the team’s name comes up “from time to time” and it is discussed internally.