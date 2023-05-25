Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Michael Schofield III and Kendall Coyne Schofield are well-known names in the area.

Michael played in the NFL and won a Super Bowl ring with Denver and last year got a chance to play with the team he grew up loving — the Chicago Bears.

Kendall is a women’s hockey player who helped the United States women’s win a gold medal and two silvers in the last three winter Olympic games.

Now, both Sandburg High School grads have ensured their legacy in the region.

Kendall, from Palos Heights, has the Kendall Coyne Dream Park that open in the fall in that city.

On May 15, Orland Park agreed to a 20-year naming rights and sponsorship agreement with the Kendall and Michael Schofield Family Foundation for an artificial turf complex in Schussler Park for football, soccer and lacrosse. The two turf fields will be named for Michael.

“This is a very special moment for both of us,” Michael Schofield said after signing the contract at the meeting. “My wife and I and our entire foundation are excited to work with the village to get this complete and done.

“I’m from Orland Park. I played for the Orland Park Pioneers. I played for Sandburg. I was fortunate enough to play for the Chicago Bears. I would like to think of myself as a true South Side person from around here, and I would like to think this sports complex is going to show kids that you can grow up around here and you can make your dreams come true.”

Kendall hopes the park will inspire the next generation of athletes.

“We joke that in generations to come, we will be has-beens and kids will say ‘who is Michael Schofield?’ ’’ she said. “It’s going to happen.

“But they will look up his story, and they will see he went to Center School and Sandburg and played for the Bears and say ‘I can do that.’ I think the opportunity, the visibility and the awareness of what this complex is going to bring to the community that we grew up in and helped nourish our careers to what they are today is extremely important.”

The foundation is donating $25,000. There will be signage and his name will be on the scoreboard. There also will be life-size cutouts of Michael and Kendall from youth through adulthood. And the foundation and village will partner to purchase and install all-inclusive interactive play environments.

Both phases of the complex should be done in 2024.

Mayor Keith Pekau said that the Orland Park Pioneers youth football organization will finally have a practice facility of its own, and he is glad the Schofields are a part of it.

“It’s special for me to honor an Orland Park kid who has had a special career and amazing life at such a young age,” Pekau said. “It’s equally special to honor Kendall, and it’s amazing what the two of them have accomplished at such a young life with so much more ahead of them.

“It speaks volumes to the kids what they can be if they put in that work and effort.”

Trustee William Healy also admires the Schofields for their charity and community work over the years.

“I think this is a great example of what two young individuals can do,” Healy said. “They are taking some of their success and passing it on to the rest of us. We all couldn’t be more proud of them and their participation.”