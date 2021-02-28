Navigating the job market during a pandemic

“We have a program for on-the-job training where we can financially assist an employer who hires a WorkOne job seeker who has most of the skills needed for a position, but would need a little extra training at the beginning in order to be successful in the job,” Fry said. “The financial assistance helps to cover their expenses through the training period for the employer as they would have seasoned staff working with the new employee.”

Across the nation, employers are looking for skilled workers, Minton-Holmes said.

“They want people who can hit the ground running, but at the same time, are willing to train,” she said.

A personal approach

In 2020, WorkOne assisted 934 individual employers in Northwest Indiana. Over the past few months, Fry said the largest need for employees came from the transportation, distribution and logistics industries, as well as in health care.

A workforce development and labor exchange service that is locally-managed and locally-accessible ensures that the needs for both those looking for work and companies needing workers align with the local economy, says Miche Grant, senior vice president for the Center of Workforce Innovations.