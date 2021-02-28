Workers and employers both know the challenges that come with navigating the job market. During a pandemic, those challenges suddenly become uncharted territory.
For the Center of Workforce Innovations, this past year has served as a unique opportunity to connect job seekers and employers impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. But to fill these skilled positions in the Northwest Indiana labor market, the organization would have to be creative — fast.
The Valparaiso-based non-profit organization identifies and finds solutions for Northwest Indiana’s employment and training gaps, both for job seekers in need of employment and companies that need workers. One of the organization’s many initiatives is to provide oversight for the state’s WorkOne program, which provides free assistance to job seekers and employers.
Suddenly gone were opportunities to coach employability skills, hold workshops and assist with job searches in person.
“Once the pandemic began, we had to adjust how we were serving customers,” said Robyn Minton-Holmes, vice president of Workforce Initiatives for the Center of Workforce Innovations.
Workforce specialists and counselors had to adapt quickly, as many in the Region found themselves without jobs as businesses closed — some temporarily, some permanently.
Instead of workshops that gathered job hunters in the same room, virtual workshops became the norm. Topics range from how to survive the loss of a job to employment application preparation, resume writing, and understanding industries in Northwest Indiana. A library of educational videos on employability skills and what Indiana employers seek in candidates also became popular, as did virtual career counseling.
“We’ve seen a lot of engagement through virtual offerings, and I was so pleased with the way customers converted right into our virtual system,” Minton-Holmes said.
A text messaging app the organization put in place prior to the pandemic quickly became an important tool to reach workers during the pandemic.
“This app helps us reach out and connect with customers via text messages,” Minton-Holmes said. “The Zoom application has also been really helpful and has helped us engage.”
In 2020, WorkOne assisted more than 10,000 job seekers, Regional WorkOne Manager Becky Fry said.
“This past year was extremely difficult for small businesses, retail and hospitality,” she said. “The movement to shop local was a saving grace for some small businesses, but not enough for others to keep their doors open.”
The retail and hospitality industry took the hardest hit of all sectors with the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“The largest number of dislocated workers came from these sectors as well,” Fry said.
'A team approach'
To help workers transition to new careers or new industries, WorkOne partners with training providers across Northwest Indiana. If a job seeker requires skills training, the organization provides a training scholarship so that prospective employees can take advantage of the skills required to land a job.
“It could be Ivy Tech or could be a virtual program through MedCerts, or it could be that the person wants to be a certified truck driver, so we would connect them with a training provider here in Northwest Indiana,” Minton-Holmes said.
The organization’s work doesn’t end with helping workers find jobs, however. Assisting Northwest Indiana employers is a significant component in strengthening Northwest Indiana’s workforce, Fry said.
The key to success is matching employers with skilled employees.
“WorkOne takes a team approach in working with employers to fulfill their staffing needs,” Fry said. “We have business services representatives who work hand in hand with the employers to identify needs and create a plan to address those needs.”
Services include posting jobs on the Indiana Career Connect website at no cost, customizing employer hiring events, participating in job fairs and providing customized recruitment, pre-screening and referral of applicants.
“We have a program for on-the-job training where we can financially assist an employer who hires a WorkOne job seeker who has most of the skills needed for a position, but would need a little extra training at the beginning in order to be successful in the job,” Fry said. “The financial assistance helps to cover their expenses through the training period for the employer as they would have seasoned staff working with the new employee.”
Across the nation, employers are looking for skilled workers, Minton-Holmes said.
“They want people who can hit the ground running, but at the same time, are willing to train,” she said.
A personal approach
In 2020, WorkOne assisted 934 individual employers in Northwest Indiana. Over the past few months, Fry said the largest need for employees came from the transportation, distribution and logistics industries, as well as in health care.
A workforce development and labor exchange service that is locally-managed and locally-accessible ensures that the needs for both those looking for work and companies needing workers align with the local economy, says Miche Grant, senior vice president for the Center of Workforce Innovations.
Offering a range of services and placement options means that staff can provide the public insight into employment opportunities and what it takes to be competitive, she said.
“There are highly effective online platforms used to find a job, but WorkOne takes that discussion down to the person-to-person level, building relationships with employers and job seekers for long-lasting results,” Grant said.