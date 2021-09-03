Negative results

"Watching my wife play bridge," a club player told me, "is like awaiting the results of a pregnancy test. She goes into long huddles while I sit there biting my nails."

My friend's wife was today's South.

"She bid three diamonds at her second turn to try for game," he said. "When West's three spades came around, she huddled -- a pregnant pause, I guess I'd call it -- and accepted her own try!"

West led high spades against four hearts. South ruffed the third spade, huddled and drew trumps, leaving her with none. She took her three high diamonds but lost the rest. Down two.

Second trump

Thinking is fine, but South's thought processes seemed disorganized. When West discards on the second trump, South must lead the king of clubs. West wins and returns a club; dummy still has a trump, so he can't lead another spade.

South wins and next takes her high diamonds. Since East holds four diamonds as well as the long trumps, South can ruff her fourth diamond in dummy and make game.

Daily question