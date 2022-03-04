New cancer care technology offered in Region

Cancer patients in the Region now have another tool to help them fight.

Franciscan Health Woodland Cancer Care Center in Michigan City recently announced the addition of cutting-edge technology for radiation therapy, called Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator.

TrueBeam is a targeted radiotherapy system that provides faster, non-invasive and precise treatment of tumors, said Dr. Luke Miller, a radiation oncologist at the cancer care center.

“Most radiation therapy is delivered with X-rays,” he said. “Multiple X-ray beams from many directions are focused on a site of cancer. The more precise we can be in visualizing the tumor inside the patient and ensuring the patient is in the exact right position relative to the beam, the sharper our focus can be, and the less healthy tissue receives side effects from radiation doses.”

The TrueBeam linear accelerator table can move and rotate in six different directions to deliver sub-millimeter accuracy, Miller said. The system also can take advanced imaging before and during treatment and automatically turn the radiation beam on and off as a patient breathes.

“In some parts of the body, such as the lung or breasts, there is significant motion during the breathing cycle,” he said. “Our machine can track this cycle and turn the beam on and off during precise phases of breathing.”

This allows the team to achieve greater precision and avoid treating a larger area, Miller said.

“One specific instance when this can be a benefit is avoiding radiation dose to the heart during breast cancer treatment,” he said.

After setting a patient up on the treatment table, the machine performs a CT scan, which is a 3-dimensional image showing the patient’s interior, including organs and the tumor. This allows the team to shift the patient’s position to account for any variations that may occur throughout the day.

“The treatment table can make shifts less than 1 millimeter in all three directions and all three rotations,” Miller said.

In addition to delivering faster treatment times, the TrueBeam system also allows doctors to help some patients whose cancer has spread to other parts of the body and was previously considered incurable, he said. Through radiosurgery, doctors can reach tumors that would have been difficult or impossible through traditional surgery.

“Radiosurgery doesn’t refer to surgery where the patient is cut open, but rather to radiation that is focused so precisely it is likely being able to use a small scalpel inside the body in a non-invasive way,” Miller said. “Small lung tumors and small tumors in the brain are some of the main tumors we can treat using radiosurgery.”

While there are a wide variety of tumors that the TrueBeam system can treat, Miller said it’s best for patients to work with their care team to determine the best course of action.

“Cancer care should always involve working with a team of doctors who specialize in different areas — chemotherapy, radiation, surgery — to determine the best personalized plan for each patient, according to their goals and priorities,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0