New class of VASIA volunteers sworn in to help seniors and the incapacitated

Franciscan Health Hammond recently swore in a new class of six Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults.

The hospital's VASIA program helps those unable to advocate for themselves.

Tammara Hill of Lynwood, JoAnne McDonald of Crown Point, Stephannie Schreiber of Merrillville, Sandra Seabold of Crown Point, Erin Weiss of Crown Point and Mary McNair of Elyria, Ohio were sworn in as volunteers by Lake Superior Court. They will serve as court-appointed agents who help legal guardians with elderly and incapacitated adults.

Program Manager Barbara Melendez told them they "are the heartbeat of the program.”

The volunteers received fast-track and virtual training in the spring class, which prepared them to help people in the community who cannot manage their own affairs.

“This program is vital to serve those who don’t have a voice,” said Lake Superior Court Probate Commissioner Ben Ballou, who presided over the swearing-in ceremony. “You are doing God’s work, and we appreciate that.”

VASIA Specialist Brian Drummond praised the volunteers for their passion for community service.

“This work that we do, it’s about ensuring that we improve the quality of life for the individuals that come our way,” he said.

Franciscan Health Foundation Development Director MinDee Richards said the program makes sure volunteers can get the job done when out in the field with their charges,

“When you’re out there and you feel like you’re on your own, you’re not. There’s a community behind you,” she said.

For more information, visit www.franciscanhealth.org/VASIA.