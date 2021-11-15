New Crown Point city hall remains on back burner

CROWN POINT — The corner of North Street and Indiana Avenue, once overgrown with trees poking through the missing window panes of the old Lake County Greenhouse, will remain a field of neatly trimmed grass for the foreseeable future.

When the former greenhouse was first demolished in June of 2018, plans to construct a new City Hall and police building were quickly formed. More than three years later, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the project “has been dormant for 18 months” and has no timeline.

The COVID-19 pandemic put the project on pause until city revenue streams become more consistent, Uran said.

Cancelled travel plans and closed restaurant doors led to a reduction in Crown Point tourism dollars. While many city revenue streams are now bouncing back, increased construction costs means the original proposal, which had an estimated price tag of $11 million, “may need to be revisited,” Uran said.