New Crown Point city hall remains on back burner

CROWN POINT — The corner of North Street and Indiana Avenue, once overgrown with trees poking through the missing window panes of the old Lake County Greenhouse, will remain a field of neatly trimmed grass for the foreseeable future.
When the former greenhouse was first demolished in June of 2018, plans to construct a new City Hall and police building were quickly formed. More than three years later, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the project “has been dormant for 18 months” and has no timeline.
The COVID-19 pandemic put the project on pause until city revenue streams become more consistent, Uran said.
Cancelled travel plans and closed restaurant doors led to a reduction in Crown Point tourism dollars. While many city revenue streams are now bouncing back, increased construction costs means the original proposal, which had an estimated price tag of $11 million, “may need to be revisited,” Uran said.
The project outlined in 2018 was still in the early brainstorming stages. Uran said the proposed features, which included a 20,000 square-foot City Hall and a 24,000 square-foot public safety facility, were essentially “a wish list” of what each city department wanted to see included.
The city will likely return to all long-term capital improvement projects sometime in 2022, Uran said.
Eventually, Crown Point hopes to bring all city departments to one central location, though Uran said demolishing the decayed greenhouse was the city’s top priority.
The Lake County Greenhouse was a cornerstone of the Crown Point business community for about eight decades before it closed its doors in November 2006 in the face of competition and rising heating costs.
For now the seven-acre lot will stay empty, with a lush carpet of grass hiding all remnants of the former greenhouse.
