New Crown Point skate park ready to go out to bid, officials say

CROWN POINT — Plans for a new skate park near the Sparta Dome are trucking along.
On Wednesday, Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski told Board of Works members during a Zoom meeting the project is ready to go out for bids.
"We've completed the qualifications for the bidders, which adds special interest in people who have built skate parks in the past, and we have a full set of construction drawings for that area," Falkowski said.
The board agreed unanimously to put the project out for public bids. Falkowski later said he expects the project to go out to bid next week.
The new outdoor, concrete skate park is expected to be larger than the city's existing facility, coming in at 10,000 to 12,000 square feet, Falkowski said.
The city hopes to break ground on the project this year, he said, with an opening date to be determined.
Discussion surrounding a new skate park began after the city adopted a park impact fee in 2016, Falkowski said.
"The skate park was noted as one of the elements that was undersized for the size community we had," Falkowski said."So, with that park impact fee in place, we've been able to raise funds to cover the costs of this deficiency and move forward."
Co-owner of Hunger Skateparks, Christy Wiesenhahn, previously told The Times the goal is to provide something for everyone.
Wiesenhahn said skaters can expect a 5,000-square-foot flow bowl, a California-style pool and an area for street skateboarding.
Hunger Skateparks and the city hosted three meetings to receive feedback on the new facility's design.
The new skate park will be relocated from north of the Sparta Dome, to the south in a green space between the dome and the future site of the Lake County World Wars I & II Veterans and Holocaust Memorial.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the new park is a great addition, especially since skating is a growing sport.
"I think what was really great about this project was ... we had some public stakeholder meetings, and we were able to come up with a design with the application of the public that would utilize this, not only in Crown Point but in Lake County itself," Uran said.
