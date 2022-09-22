New Dio doc brings tears and laughter to his widow

"Dio: Dreamers Never Die," a new documentary on the life and times of the legendary heavy metal icon Ronnie James Dio, gets its theatrical debut on Sept. 28 in over 500 cinemas worldwide. Locally, it will be featured at AMC-Schererville 16 (875 Deer Creek Drive) in Schererville for a one-time 7:30 p.m. screening.

Other screenings that day will take place at the following regional theaters -- Cinemark Movies 14 (910 West Edison) in Mishawaka, Emagine Frankfort (19965 S. LaGrange Road) in Frankfort, IL, and Cinemark Louis Joliet Mall (3340 Mall Loop Drive) in Joliet, IL.

Executive produced by Wendy Dio, Ronnie's wife and manager for nearly three decades, the documentary was co-produced and co-directed by Don Argott and Demian Fenton of 9-14 Films. The career-spanning documentary on the metal superstar runs an hour and 58 minutes from the start to the credits and was over three years in the making, according to Argott. "The silver lining of the pandemic for me was still getting to go to work and getting to spend each day hearing Ronnie sing and hearing his thoughts and philosophies on things," he said.

"I laughed, I cried, I laughed, I cried... I went through all the emotions when watching the screening of the film once the guys were ready for me to see what they had created," said Wendy Dio. "I couldn't be prouder of them. They did a remarkable job!"

Wendy Dio was also a co-author with her late husband of the recently released autobiography, "Dio: Rainbow In The Dark" (Permuted Press). While they are companion pieces, they tell different stories. The book ends in 1985 and the documentary goes well beyond and ends with Ronnie's death in May of 2010.

"There's a bunch of stuff from [old] Super 8 [tapes] and some other stuff (in the documentary)," said Dio, noting much was provided by the Dio estate archives. "There's fantastic interviews with lots of different people about working with Ronnie, so it's totally different to the book which was told in Ronnie's own words."

“Dio: Dreamers Never Die” explores Dio’s incredible career from his early rockabilly style bands, to his days in Elf and Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, to when he replaced Ozzy Osbourne in Black Sabbath. Of course, there is plenty on his namesake band, Dio, which cemented his status as a legendary metal icon. The film incorporates plenty of never-before-seen footage, personal photos, recordings, and scenes with his closest peers, family, and friends, including Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Glenn Hughes, Vinny Appice, Lita Ford, Rob Halford, Sebastian Bach, Eddie Trunk and Jack Black.

"They always say you shouldn't meet your heroes, because you'll be disappointed," said Fenton, when asked about the most revealing aspect of having been a co-creator of this documentary. "As I went through all the hours upon hours of audio interviews Ronnie did over the years, and as I heard the comments and stories told by many of his peers and friends, I was sure I would eventually hear some disappointing things about Ronnie. In truth, I found no negativity about him at all. There was just this positive energy."

Considered throughout the world as one of the greatest and most influential vocalists in heavy metal history, Ronnie James Dio was recording and touring with the Black Sabbath offshoot project Heaven & Hell when he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in late 2009, making his final public appearance at the Revolver Golden Gods Awards in April of 2010, later dying on May 16, 2010.

The documentary will be released by BMG to more than 500 cinemas worldwide by BMG for only two days. The first day is Wednesday, Sept. 28 and the second is Sunday Oct. 2. Tickets for these special presentations are available at: diodreamersneverdie.com.

These two theatrical screenings will be special because they will also include nearly 20 minutes of footage that did not make it into the film itself. "This is footage that we would have loved to have included, but at some point one has to stop," added Argott, noting they had to keep the documentary to a certain workable length.

"This is a film that really needs to be seen on the big screen," stressed Dio. "Once it runs in theaters, a major cable broadcaster I can't mention right now, will announce very shortly that the film will be able to be seen probably towards the end of the year," Argott said.

For more about the documentary, tune in my Dio radio special featuring Dio, Argott and Fenton, broadcasting this Sunday at 9 p.m. Central on all WIMS stations (AM-1420, 106.7FM and 95.1FM) or via the station's website at: wimsradio.com/listen.