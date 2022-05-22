New director of philanthropy joins Boys & Girls Clubs

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana recently welcomed Ashley Luptak as the organization's new Director of Philanthropy.

Luptak comes to Boys & Girls Clubs from Youth Outreach Services (YOS) located in Chicago, where she worked for 8 years as the Director of Development.

While at YOS, Luptak managed a variety of responsibilities, including grant writing, donor and volunteer relations and marketing/social media management.

Luptak looks to apply her experience in the nonprofit sector to her new role with the organization. Noting her broad experience, Ryan Smiley, Boys & Girls Clubs president and CEO, said Luptak was the best fit to serve as the new Director of Philanthropy, a role which will seek to foster and deepen the organization’s relationship with donors.

“Ashley has a long history working with nonprofit organizations. Specifically, her years of experience serving the youth makes her uniquely prepared to succeed in this position,” Smiley said. “We are lucky to have her, and we can’t wait to see how she brings our donors closer to our organization’s mission.”

Luptak, a graduate of Loyola University Chicago's Master of Public Policy and a mission-driven philanthropist, has concentrated her academics, career path and ongoing volunteerism on community-based social causes, like those of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana.

Luptak said she has a passion and pride in her role serving youth, regarding it as a privilege to help guide the next generation.

“I am honored to be a part of this Resource Development team as we engage with our supporters in meaningful ways, and ultimately connect them with the impactful mission of youth development,” Luptak said.

“The services that our Clubs provide to the youth of Northwest Indiana cannot be understated, and I hope to broaden the reach of that impact in my role as Director Philanthropy.”

