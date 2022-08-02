New exhibit opens this First Friday at ArtSpace Uptown Artist Lofts in Michigan City

A new gallery show opens this Friday at ArtSpace Uptown Artist Lofts in downtown Michigan City.

"Fotos 2: A Walk with the Masters" will hang at the Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts 717 Franklin St. in the Uptown Arts District. It will feature photos by John DeMato and the work of resident artists who live in the artist colony.

Each will reimagine DeMato's pictures in the style of a master like Andy Warhol, Georgia O'Keefe, Claude Money, Vincent Van Gogh or Salvador Dali.

DeMato's work often focuses on nature.

“What started out in April of 1986 as buying a new 35mm camera for my first vacation to Hawaii has turned into 35 years of taking photographs, all over the country and abroad. I have an affinity for sunsets, landscapes, flowers, animals, trees, automobiles, motorcycles, pets, sunrises and golf courses, among other things," he said. "I gravitate toward unusual angles, shadows, contrasts and reflections. 'Windows to My World' and 'FOTOS…Flora, Fauna, Family & Friends' are a continuing series in my photographic expressions. Traveling around the United States and to places like Hong Kong, Bangkok, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Canada and England have broadened my horizons and expanded my view of the world."

In addition to photography, the exhibit features mediums like paintings, charcoal and mixed media that collaborate with DeMato's pictures. Artists Liz Bar, Jeffrey Baumgartner, Taylor Henderson, David Newton, Kyron Williams and Maidena Young are exhibiting their work.

"I invite you to share my passion and my points of view. My main focus is to take natural photos of natural subjects in natural settings under natural light, both 35mm and digital," DeMato said.

The exhibit will be on display starting at 5 p.m. Friday night and from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday. It's free and open to the public, including Great Lakes Grand Prix visitors.