New group of adult guardians sworn in for Franciscan's VASIA program

The Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults group at Franciscan Health Hammond added seven more volunteer guardians to help take care of the affairs of those who can't take care of themselves.

Lake Superior Court Judge Bruce Parent and Probate Commissioner Ben Ballou oversaw the recent swearing-in ceremony at Lake County Superior Court in downtown Hammond.

"From the court’s perspective, this program is vital," Ballou said.

Collette Edwards, Tiffany Hall, David Johnson, Margo Leabo, Stephanie Reshkin, Lisa Velasco and Lisa Witzke became the latest crop of volunteers who serve as court-appointed legal guardians for the elderly incapacitated.

“Each and every person is different, and each and every guardianship is different, but we love them all,” VASIA Program Manager Barbara Melendez said.

Since 2001, VASIA volunteers have helped the courts in Lake County with decision-making while serving as a limited guardian for one person at a time.

“I’m excited to be part of your journey. Our staff is here for you,” Volunteer Coordinator Francesca Mendoza said.