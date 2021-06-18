 Skip to main content
New group of adult guardians sworn in for Franciscan's VASIA program
urgent

Shown are VASIA volunteers and staff, from left, Collette Edwards, Barbara Melendez with Lisa Velasco, Stephanie Reshkin, Francisca Mendoza, David Johnson, LaVonne Jarrett, Margo Leabo, Tiffany Hall and Lisa Witzke.

 Provided

The Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults group at Franciscan Health Hammond added seven more volunteer guardians to help take care of the affairs of those who can't take care of themselves.

Lake Superior Court Judge Bruce Parent and Probate Commissioner Ben Ballou oversaw the recent swearing-in ceremony at Lake County Superior Court in downtown Hammond.

"From the court’s perspective, this program is vital," Ballou said.

Collette Edwards, Tiffany Hall, David Johnson, Margo Leabo, Stephanie Reshkin, Lisa Velasco and Lisa Witzke became the latest crop of volunteers who serve as court-appointed legal guardians for the elderly incapacitated.

“Each and every person is different, and each and every guardianship is different, but we love them all,” VASIA Program Manager Barbara Melendez said.

Since 2001, VASIA volunteers have helped the courts in Lake County with decision-making while serving as a limited guardian for one person at a time.

“I’m excited to be part of your journey. Our staff is here for you,” Volunteer Coordinator Francesca Mendoza said.

The volunteer advocates complete 40 hours of training before helping arrange for social services and health care for their clients, who hail from a growing population of elderly people with no one to take care of them.

“Thank you so much for saying yes to the call of VASIA," Program Director LaVonne Jarrett said.

For more information about the program or to volunteer, visit www.franciscanhealth.org/VASIA.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

