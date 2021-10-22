New Indiana archives building proposed at former prison site

The move was meant to be temporary, given that the location is not equipped for long-term preservation of some of the state's most important documents. Inadequate storage conditions have likely taken 100 years off the life of the documents, archives officials said.

The new project is coming to fruition six years after former Republican Gov. Mike Pence, who later served as vice president, failed to finance the proposal as part of the state's bicentennial celebration.

Pence's contested plan to pay for construction by leasing out state-owned cellphone towers through a public-private partnership was scrapped by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, Pence's successor, shortly after taking office in 2017.

Selecting a site for the new archives building has also been contentious.

In 2015, the state said it had chosen a state-owned site on the Central Canal downtown for a $25 million archives building. The location beat out three others evaluated by the state, but the canal site drew opposition from an Indianapolis citizens group, Canal Park Advocates, that said the space should be preserved for a public waterfront park.