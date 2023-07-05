The National Restaurant Association Show recently took place at Chicago's McCormick Place. The show featured more than 2,000 businesses and manufacturers and drew more than 55,000 attendees from around the globe.

During the three-day show, food industry personnel were offered a look at various trends, new and popular products as well as the opportunity to hear from experts in the business as well as chef demos and more.

Everything from new technology which is helping restaurants operate these days to new food and flavor trends in addition to plateware, equipment and other products were seen by attendees of the show.

Those attending the show were also able to visit various pavilions and areas on site including Bellavita Italian Pavilion, Iberica Spanish Pavilion, A Taste of the States, Organic & Natural, The Beverage Room, The Startup Alley, Global Food Expo and The Culinary Experience.

Various celebrity chefs and beverage experts were also in attendance during the event. Among chefs demonstrating their talents were Rick Bayless, Zoe Adjonyoh, Lynnette Marrero, Jeff Mauro, Sean Sherman, Nancy Silverton, Lauren Van Der Pool and Anna Walker.

Keynote speakers for the event were acclaimed restaurateur Danny Meyer and Pinky Cole.

While walking throughout the aisles at the show, many trends and innovations were seen.

Among the trends currently featured in the industry and those predicted to gain in popularity are:

• The use of technology on the restaurant scene, including robotics and other innovative technology in serving as well as preparing food.

•More sustainable practices in food preparation

• Use of more bold flavors in cooking, including the creative uses of spices, herbs and other flavorings

• More plant-based items on menus

• Innovations and flavor experimentation in beverages

Those interested in attending next year's National Restaurant Association Show can visit nationalrestaurantshow.com. The 2024 show will be held May 18-21, 2024 at Chicago's McCormick Place.