New Kids On The Block throw a party on stage

Fans of hit pop tunes from the '80s and '90s were in the right place Friday if they were at Rosemont's Allstate Arena.

A musical celebration, headlined by New Kids On The Block (NKOTB), drew a packed audience of fans who came to enjoy a dance and song fest. And that they did. Many NKOTB fans, or Blockheads as they're called, donned T-shirts with the group's likeness or name on them. A majority of them came to the stadium with groups of friends who didn't tire of standing all evening to cheer on their idols.

Joining NKOTB for The Mixtape Tour 2022 were Salt 'N' Pepa; En Vogue; and English singer Rick Astley. It was a festive journey back in time.(An additional Mixtape Rosemont show took place on June 18.)

As NKOTB took the stage, women screamed and cheered. Attending a New Kids show easily seems to transport fans back four decades to younger, more carefree days. And there's nothing wrong with that. The joy emitted from the crowd was great to see in a world that needs much more elation, fun and kindness lately.

NKOTB is still made up of the same lineup from their mid-'80s beginning and features Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood and brothers Jordan and Jonathan Knight. The members of the band, who are all in their early 50s, except for member McIntyre who turns 50 in December, are still energetic entertainers and they easily interact with their fans.

Wahlberg, who lives in Illinois, told the crowd that he knew Chicago would be the best audience. Fans cheered even louder as he spoke.

The show began with New Kids taking the stage first for a number of songs and then they introduced the other artists throughout the show. NKOTB also came back to the stage again later while all of the artists joined together on stage at the end of the show.

If anyone wanted to dance the night away, this was the show for them.

Songs included on the NKOTB set list were "Cover Girl," "(You've Got It (The Right Stuff)," "Step By Step," "Bring Back The Time,""Dirty Dancing" "Hangin' Tough," "I'll Be Loving You (Forever)" and others.

Both Jordan Knight and McIntyre, who are known for their abilities to hit high notes, proved they're still at the top of their game vocally.

The other performers on the multi-bill sang a few songs each. En Vogue entertained with tunes such as "My Lovin'," "Free Your Mind," and "Don't Let Go" while Salt 'N' Pepa performed songs such as "Let's Talk About Sex" and "Whatta Man." Rick Astley delivered strong versions of "Never Gonna Give you Up" and "Together Forever" among other tunes.

FYI: To learn more about NKOTB's tour, visit nkotb.com or livenation.com.

