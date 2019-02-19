New leader takes helm at The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest

Longtime LaPorte County leader Sheila Brillson Matias is taking the helm as executive director of The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest, formerly the South Shore Leadership Center.
Matias, a LaPorte County commissioner who previously served as a two-term Michigan City mayor and councilwoman, also serves as executive director of the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest. In her new role, she will run Purdue Northwest's leadership resource center, training rising leaders, promoting community engagement and putting forth "the most current thinking on crucial topics facing the Region."
“I am very excited to be a part of the Purdue Northwest team as well as serving alongside the dedicated board members of both the Leadership Institute and the Society of Innovators, who are committed to moving Northwest Indiana forward,” Matias said. “By developing people and practicing skills, we are investing in the place we call home – our Region. Leaders aren’t born, they’re made. By working to develop these skills in our program participants, our communities are strengthened.”
The co-founder of the Safe Harbor program and the Michigan City Economic Development Corp, Matias has served as a teacher in the Portage Township Schools, as national director of programs for Summer Advantage USA/Entrepreneurial Ventures in Education and on a number of boards that include Save the Dunes, Michigan City Salvation Army, Michigan City Zoning Board and Michigan City Plan Commission.
“PNW recognizes the significant opportunity to build upon the connecting legacies of leadership and innovation represented by these two long-standing, successful regional organizations,” Purdue Northwest Chancellor Thomas L. Keon said. “The development of the Leadership Institute, along with the affiliation with the Society of Innovators, will bring new opportunities to jointly promote leadership development, a culture of innovation and to increase our collective impact on the economic, social and cultural well-being of Northwest Indiana.”