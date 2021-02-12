New physicians join Community Care Network

Two new physicians specializing in infectious disease and neuropsychology joined the Community Care Network Inc.
The CCNI group of physicians is closely affiliated with Community Healthcare System’s hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster; St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago; St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart; and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
Infectious disease physician Mohammad Alkhatib joined the staff of St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, where he is now accepting new patients.
Alkhatib earned his medical degree from Jordan University of Sciences and Technology and did his internship, residency and fellowship at Seton Hall University/Saint Michael’s Medical Center in Newark, New Jersey.
He is board-certified in internal medicine and in treating infectious disease.
For an appointment, call 219-947-6638.
Neuropsychologist Thomas Cothran joined the staff of Community Hospital in Munster and also has an office in Schererville. He earned a doctorate from the Illinois Institute of Technology and did his internship, residency and fellowship at Rush University Medical Center.
"As a neuropsychologist, Cothran assesses, evaluates and treats illnesses and injuries of the brain that affect cognitive functions and behaviors," Community Health Network said in a news release. "Some conditions that he specializes in include cancer, concussion, lasting effects of COVID-19, movement disorders, PTSD, schizophrenia, seizure disorders and stroke. He is accepting new patients."
To make an appointment with Cothran, call 219-703-2447.
For more information or to find a doctor, visit COMHS.org/physicians or call 866-836-3477.
