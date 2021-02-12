New physicians join Community Care Network

Two new physicians specializing in infectious disease and neuropsychology joined the Community Care Network Inc.

The CCNI group of physicians is closely affiliated with Community Healthcare System’s hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster; St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago; St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart; and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

Infectious disease physician Mohammad Alkhatib joined the staff of St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, where he is now accepting new patients.

Alkhatib earned his medical degree from Jordan University of Sciences and Technology and did his internship, residency and fellowship at Seton Hall University/Saint Michael’s Medical Center in Newark, New Jersey.

He is board-certified in internal medicine and in treating infectious disease.

For an appointment, call 219-947-6638.

Neuropsychologist Thomas Cothran joined the staff of Community Hospital in Munster and also has an office in Schererville. He earned a doctorate from the Illinois Institute of Technology and did his internship, residency and fellowship at Rush University Medical Center.