Hannah Shepherd could barely contain her emotions earlier this month when she prepared to jump into the new pool at Valparaiso High School for the first time.
Years of anticipation culminated when Shepherd dove into the water and swam the first 25 yards.
The pool opened for practice shortly before Christmas and the Vikings officially opened the pool on Monday afternoon when they hosted Munster and South Bend Riley.
“I’m not sure my teammates really understood how much this meant to me,” Shepherd said. “Finally being able to get in the pool, it was indescribable. They probably thought I was being a little over dramatic.”
Monday’s meet represented the first time Valparaiso has hosted a swim meet in five years. That fact wasn’t lost on Valparaiso girls swim coach Pete Sattler as the coaching staff has worked a lot of long hours in preparing for the official unveiling.
“It’s impossible to really describe what this has been like,” Sattler said. “At first, the idea of getting this pool felt like a dream. Then it became this intangible thing that was there for the last couple years, knowing that it was a thing that would eventually happen. It’s been five years, and I can’t believe it.”
According to Sattler, the Vikings had issues with their old timing system, which precluded them from hosting events. Knowing the new pool was being built, the old system wasn’t fixed. Many of the current swimmers, including Shepherd, have heard about the new pool for as long as they’ve been on the roster and Sattler got a big kick out of watching them take it all in for the first time.
“The best moment for me was taking the kids into the pool for the first time,” Sattler said. “We started with the seniors because they’ve been here for the whole thing. They jumped in and swam the first 25. Seeing the look in their faces was amazing.”
The new facility triples the amount of practice lanes from six to 18 and allows Valparaiso to get more swimmers in the water throughout the after school hours.
“We’ve said all along that our youngest swimmers were having to practice too late at night because of availability,” Sattler said. “This is going to get our kids in the water right after school.”
Shepherd, who is being looked at by IUPUI, is thrilled to be able to get into the new pool for her final year with the Vikings. In addition to shining in the 100, 200 and 500 freestyle races, Shepherd is one of the team leaders and believes the new pool will bring the team closer together.
“It just gives us something that we can bond together as a team,” Shepherd said. “It’s a new experience that will bring us together and it will bring the whole community together. We’re just excited to have this opportunity.”