New representative headed for 12th House District

Andrade said he would advocate for higher base teacher pay and help small Hoosier businesses navigate the financial upheaval being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he would also work to repeal Indiana’s Right-to-Work law that discourages union representation for private business employees and press the state to encourage businesses to pay their employees a living wage, pension benefits as well as affordable health care.

Andrade grew up in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. He now lives in Indiana and operates a small real estate investment business.

He has been endorsed by a number of labor organizations, including the Indiana AFL-CIO, United Steelworkers, Northwest Indiana Building Construction Trades Council and Operating Engineers Local 150.

Wichlinski active for decades

Wichlinski said he running for public office for the first time, but has been politically active in the Griffith Republican Party since moving to town two decades ago.

He said he has supported the elections of Republicans in town government.