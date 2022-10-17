New season starts with great expectations for Lake Central girls basketball

ST. JOHN — Girls basketball season has arrived and things feel a little different in the Tri-Town area.

Lake Central comes into this year a little more experienced and maybe a little more talented, too. The expectations are a little higher.

There’s a word many of the Indians like to use to explain their optimism: Chemistry.

“We get along really good together and we play good because we’ve been together a really long time,” junior Aniyah Bishop said Monday, the first day of practice for teams across the state. “That’s a big asset to how far we go this year. Chemistry wins a lot of games and I feel like that’s something we have this year.”

The Indians return almost everyone from a team that played five postseason games, including the junior duo of Bishop and Riley Milausnic, and sophomore guard Vanessa Wimberly, who’s healthy after offseason surgery and rehab. The team will be the favorite in the Duneland Athletic Conference and outsiders anticipate another deep playoff run.

“The reason we had success last year was because we had great chemistry. The whole emphasis all summer was to build on that,” coach Joe Huppenthal said. “Shake it and bake it any way you want, that’s why we won. My years of coaching, you’ve had teams with great players and you just don’t have chemistry. This team had great chemistry.”

The schedule was built to prepare the team for February. Lake Central will open with a Fort Wayne Snider team that will be one of the top-ranked in the state. Also on the slate are South Bend Washington, Penn, Mishawaka Marian and the usual Duneland Athletic Conference foes.

Huppenthal is anxious to see how his team handles those first few games, when it will face some of the best competition it’ll see.

“We just have to train harder than we did last year, considering all the teams we’re playing,” Milausnic said. “We’re going to get every other team’s best game. We can’t come out slacking, no matter which team it is. They’re all going to go after us.”

That’s a little bit of a change. Going into last season, Huppenthal told his team that there was a gap between it and Crown Point but it was closing. This year, the Indians are the area’s targeted group.

“I’ve tried to explain to them that they have the ‘X’ on their back now,” he said. “’When you play, everybody’s going to want to beat you. You’re going to take everybody’s best shot.’

“I think it’s awesome. It makes us as coaching staff have to prepare better and get these guys more ready than they were last year.”

Bishop is the leading returning scorer at 14 points per game. Milausnic added 11 and Wimberly had 8.5. Kennedie Burks came over from Merrillville, where she scored 8.2 points a game.

Forward Essence Johnson is the biggest loss to graduation. She was an important cog in the defensive wheel but also a leader off the floor.

“She played a really big part of our team, not just defensively but offensively, too. She was a really great player and played her role,” Bishop said. “She was a key player on this team and I don’t know if a lot of people realize that. She pretty much made our team.”

The Indians were 24-4 last winter. Two of those losses were to Crown Point, including a 59-38 regional championship in LaPorte. Both Bishop and Milausnic said that memory still stings.

“I always think about it, how we could’ve doubled Jessica (Carrothers) and everything we could’ve done differently,” Milausnic said. “We all learned from it and I think we’re going to come back this year. I’m excited.”

PHOTOS: First day of girls basketball practice Uploaded-images 101822-spt-gbk-lc_7 Lake Central players run a drill on the first day of basketball practice Monday afternoon. Uploaded-images 101822-spt-gbk-lc_2 Lake Central’s Riley Milausnic practices Monday afternoon. Monday was the first day for girls basketball practice in Indiana. Uploaded-images 101822-spt-gbk-lc_8 Coach Joe Huppenthal watches players during practice at Lake Central on Monday afternoon. Uploaded-images 101822-spt-gbk-lc_6 Coach Joe Huppenthal explains a drill during practice at Lake Central on Monday afternoon. Monday was the first day for girls basketball pract… Uploaded-images 101822-spt-gbk-lc_4 Lake Central players run drills on the first day of basketball practice Monday afternoon. Uploaded-images 101822-spt-gbk-lc_3 Coach Joe Huppenthal leads practice at Lake Central on Monday afternoon. Monday was the first day for girls basketball practice in Indiana. Uploaded-images 101822-spt-gbk-lc_5 Lake Central’s Aniyah Bishop practices on Monday, the first day for girls basketball workouts in Indiana. Uploaded-images 101822-spt-gbk-lc_1 Lake Central coach Joe Huppenthal explains a drill during practice Monday afternoon. Gallery HTML code