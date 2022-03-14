New sushi restaurant rolls into downtown Crown Point

Sakura KJ Sushi & Hibachi Steak House has rolled into downtown Crown Point.

The Japanese restaurant took over the former space of the Great Harvest Bread Co. at 204 S. Main St. on the Old Courthouse Square in historic downtown Crown Point. The renovation of the high-profile property has long been underway.

Owner Guan Yu also owns China Garden in Crown Point and Yamato Sushi & Hibachi in Winfield. Sakura joins Umi Sushi and Lounge as a sushi option on the courthouse square. With Ramen District also in the courthouse, downtown Crown Point now has three Japanese restaurants.

The menu includes hibachi that's grilled on a traditional Japanese teriyaki grill. Diners can get steak, filet mignon, lobster, shrimp, salmon, scallops, chicken or some combination thereof grilled up with veggies and served with fried rice, onion soup and a salad.

An extensive sushi selection includes many a la carte sashimi and nigiri options, such as white tuna, yellowtail, scallops, eel, salmon and octopus.

Sushi chefs also craft many specialty rolls, such as a Dragon Roll, Chicago Roll, Blue Crab Roll, Southern California Roll and Sakura Roll. The Green River Roll for instance features shrimp tempura, eel and cucumber stuffed inside the rice with a topping of spicy crab meat with wasabi mayo and eel sauce. The Dynamite Roll boasts deep-fried salmon, cheese, avocado, scallion, tobiko and three special sauces.

It also has raw rolls, maki rolls, sushi appetizers, sushi party platters and sushi entrees that come with miso soup and a house salad.

The menu also includes bento boxes, Japanese noodles and traditional Asian fare like Orange Chicken or Unagi Don.

Sakura KJ Sushi & Hibachi Steak House offers both dine-in and carryout. It temporarily disabled its online ordering after it proved too popular in the days after it first opened last week.

For more information, call 219-333-2999, visit sakurakjcrownpoint.com or find the business on Facebook.

