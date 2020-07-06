New this week: 'Stateless,' 'Palm Springs,' The Dalai Lama

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

Movies

"The Old Guard": The summer movie season may be non-existent this year, but Netflix had a pinch-hitter ready to stream: "The Old Guard." Available Friday, this comic book adaptation stars Charlize Theron as the leader of a group of ancient immortals who have found another teammate in a soldier played by KiKi Layne ("If Beale Street Could Talk"). It's directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who also helmed "Love & Basketball" and the criminally underseen "Beyond the Lights" (currently available on Kanopy). And it's a step above your average summer blockbuster.

"Palm Springs": If a rom-com is more your speed, there's also "Palm Springs," on Hulu Friday, starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti as wedding guests who find themselves caught in a time-loop. The sunny pic caused a stir earlier this year when it broke the Sundance Film Festival acquisition record by $0.69.