2020 Subaru Legacy

Subaru rolls out its beefiest Legacy, adding a 2.4-liter, 260-hp, turbo boxer  and an upgraded 2.5 boxer generating 182-hp.

It's roomier for passengers and their stuff. 

Built in Lafayette, it offers Subaru's signature all all-wheel-drive and active torque vectoring, the latter for better handling in corners. Safety features include the EyeSight traffic monitoring system as standard and DriverFocus to mitigate distracted driving as optional. 

Creature comforts include a tablet-style high-definition 11.6-inch Starlink infotainment screen that puts your music music, news, navigation and more at your fingertips. 

No wonder, says Tom Doll, president and CEO of Subaru North America. the brand has been ranked most trusted by Kelley Blue Book.

 Mary Jane Grandinetti, The Times

LAFAYETTE — Production has started on two new vehicle models at Subaru's Indiana factory.

The new 2020 Subaru Outback SUV and Legacy sedan models rolled off the assembly line during a ceremony at the Subaru Indiana Automotive factory in Lafayette.

Factory senior vice president Scott Brand says Monday's ceremony was the culmination of two years of work on the new models.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

The Lafayette factory now has about 5,700 workers and in April produced its 4 millionth vehicle since opening in 1989. The factory started building the Ascent SUV last year and also makes the Impreza car.

Subaru officials expect the factory to produce about 370,000 vehicles this year.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0