NewDay Foundation takes over Cancer Patient Fund in LaPorte County

The LaPorte Hospital Foundation created the Cancer Patient Fund in the mid-1980s to help cancer patients with the cost of treatment, transportation, prescriptions and other expenses.

For the last 35 years, it's helped cancer patients with financial difficulties and worries about how they will get through it, helping cover bills while they undergo chemotherapy and other treatments.

For the past five years, the Cancer Patient Fund has been administered by the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte. It's been funded by the Tour de LaPorte cycling, running and walking event, a half-marathon and 5K that has raised more than $761,630 thus far.

“HFL and the former LaPorte Hospital Foundations helped more than 2,000 community members and funded over $750,000 in direct patient assistance,” said Maria Fruth, president and CEO of the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte. “We are grateful for the many supporters of the fund, either through the Tour de LaPorte, memorial contributions and outright gifts, giving the foundation the ability to assist community members battling cancer.”