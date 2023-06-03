GARY — For the newest priest in the Catholic Diocese of Gary, religious life runs in the family. The nephew of one priest and brother to another, Robert Ross was ordained a priest Saturday at Holy Angels Cathedral.

Bishop Robert J. McClory ordained Ross, 26, to the priesthood and Steven Caraher, 27, and Zachary Glick, 28, to the transitional diaconate.

Ross will be assigned as associate pastor at St. Michael the Archangel parish in Schererville. Caraher and Glick will continue their studies leading to priestly ordination next June.

“I feel ready,” Ross said. “I’ve had eight years of study, and I’m ready to start this new journey.”

Ross will preside at his first Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at St. Stephen, Martyr in Merrillville. St. Stephen is Ross’s home parish. Its administrator, the Rev. Michael Maginot, is Ross’s uncle.

Joining Ross at the Mass will be Caraher and Glick, along with Ross’s brother, the Rev. Benjamin Ross, pastor at St. Bridget in Hobart.

Maginot, who is on medical leave, could not attend his nephew’s ordination.

The elder Ross believes his brother will make a great priest.

“He has a heart for service and a desire to grow in holiness and faith,” the Hobart pastor said. “He personally accepts Christ’s call to follow him and will lead others to be disciples of Jesus.”

“That first Mass will be very special, especially the moment of consecration,” said the new priest, who revealed that he and his classmates had been practicing the consecration of the Body and Blood of Christ at the seminary. “Now, however, it will be the ‘real deal,’ a moment of awe. How can I be doing this, acting for God?”

The Highland native has a request for the faithful:

“Pray for me,. I have really experienced as I’ve gotten closer to the priesthood that I’ve made it clear to the enemy (Satan) that I’m a captain now and, like all priests, I need the prayers of the people.”

At St. Michael, Ross hopes to "get a feel for parish life and how I can serve. I want to get to know the people and share their life with them.”

Ross spent spring break this year with his parents in Fatima, Portugal, the site of a 1917 Marian apparition to three shepherd children.

“Just being there with my parents where Our Lady appeared to the children, made it so special,” said Ross, who preached at the Chapel of the Apparition. “I felt a lot of freedom, a lot of peace, and I felt close to Mary and the three children.”

Ross is the middle child of Thomas and Rose Ann Ross' offspring. He credited his parents for their example and his mother for turning to God when she was considering married life and motherhood.

“She asked God what she should do. Sometimes we have to ask God, what’s next?”

Now with two sons in the priesthood, Rose Ann said she feels “at peace.” She described Robert as “funny, witty, yet serious. He can be a dynamo, so watch out.”

Thomas is “excited” about his son. “Today is the answer to a lot of people’s prayers. I’m happy that the power of prayer is at work.”

And Dad's advice to his son? “Stay close to Jesus."

McClory encouraged the three men to “bring good news, healing and reconciliation. Bring the oil of gladness, instead of mourning, to those who need to hear good news and receive the great gift of the Eucharist.”

Through their ministries, he said, the three will “touch more lives than you will ever imagine.”

The ordination rite included presentation of the candidates, prayers from the faithful, and the laying-on and anointing of hands. The newly ordained deacons were vested with the stole and dalmatic as visible signs of their office in the community; the new priest received the stole and chasuble.

Thomas and Rose Ann Ross presented the gifts, and the rite concluded with the sign of peace.

Caraher majored in math and computer science and minored in theater at Indiana University. After five years of studying for the priesthood, the Munster native will spend this summer at Queen of All Saints in Michigan City.

Glick entered the seminary after earning undergraduate and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. He will spend this summer at St. Mary in Crown Point.

Both will receive a parish assignment in Detroit for their final year at seminary. Glick will also serve a military chaplaincy in the Air Force.

The Rev. Kevin Huber, the diocese's chancellor, explained that deacons assist the priest at the altar, proclaim the Gospel and preach. Transitional deacons may administer the sacrament of baptism, witness the sacrament of matrimony, and bless people and religious articles. Pastorally, they visit the sick and homebound, teach, prepare couples for marriage, prepare parents for baptism, sign marriage documents, and preside at funerals outside of Mass and rites of committal at the cemetery.

Caraher said he is looking forward to his new responsibilities.

“I believe that God has blessed me with a heart that desires to accompany people and to proclaim the utter goodness of God that he has revealed to us through his son,” he said.

Glick, a Highland native, believes his gifts are “studying, understanding and exploring the faith, listening and being present to others and sharing God’s love to others through charity.”

The Diocese of Gary is home to 170,000 Catholics at 59 parishes across four counties.

