News briefs from around the Region Tuesday

On Tuesday the Merrillville Parks and Recreation Department announced the opening of the Chesapeake and Ohio Greenway and the Erie-Lackawanna Trail.

Those using the trail must practice safe social distancing and group gatherings are forbidden, the parks department said.

“The decision was made because we recognize people are stuck inside their homes,” said Merrillville Parks and Recreation Department Director Jan Olrich.

The trails were closed in late March due to people using the facilities while not practicing social distancing and gathering in numbers larger than 10, officials previously said.

Playgrounds and other facilities in Merrillville remain closed at this time, she said.

— Anna Ortiz, The Times

Officers shoot,

wound man in

parking lot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police officers shot and wounded a man in a parking lot early Tuesday while investigating a report of an unwanted guest, police said.