News briefs from around the Region Tuesday

EC man wounded
while entering
home, cops say
EAST CHICAGO — A man suffered a gunshot wound in his buttock while bringing in groceries with his girlfriend, police said.
Officers were called to a shooting at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Michigan Court in East Chicago, said Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera.
A woman who called 911 said she and her boyfriend were bringing in groceries to her apartment when they heard gunfire.
The 26-year-old man was shot in the buttocks area and was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, Rivera said.
Police are searching for suspects and more information will be released as the investigation continues. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call East Chicago police at 219-391-8500.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Merrillville trails
reopen; summer
events canceled
MERRILLVILLE — Officials have reopened two major trails in Merrillville, cautioning users to abide by social distancing guidelines.
On Tuesday the Merrillville Parks and Recreation Department announced the opening of the Chesapeake and Ohio Greenway and the Erie-Lackawanna Trail.
Those using the trail must practice safe social distancing and group gatherings are forbidden, the parks department said.
“The decision was made because we recognize people are stuck inside their homes,” said Merrillville Parks and Recreation Department Director Jan Olrich.
The trails were closed in late March due to people using the facilities while not practicing social distancing and gathering in numbers larger than 10, officials previously said.
Playgrounds and other facilities in Merrillville remain closed at this time, she said.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Officers shoot,
wound man in
parking lot
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police officers shot and wounded a man in a parking lot early Tuesday while investigating a report of an unwanted guest, police said.
No officers were injured in the shooting near downtown Lafayette and the wounded man was taken to a local hospital, Lt. Matt Gard of the Lafayette Police Department told WLFI-TV.
The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately clear and Gard said he was unable to describe the extent of the man's injuries or how many officers were involved in the shooting.
Gard said police were called to investigate an unwanted guest around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, and at some point thereafter Lafayette police officers shot the man. He said he could not say how many shots were fired or where the man was struck.
— AP
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!