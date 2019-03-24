Hot air balloon
stolen in Indiana
found in Florida
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. — Florida authorities have recovered a hot air balloon stolen from its owner in Indiana.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office got a tip Saturday from police in Bloomington, Indiana, that the stolen balloon had been spotted at The Villages Hot Air Balloon Festival.
That tip wasn't full of hot air. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said deputies found the multicolored balloon with a grid pattern while checking other balloons participating in the three-day event in Summerfield.
The sheriff's office said the owner did not want to press charges and just wanted his balloon back.
A tow company was called to pick up the balloon so that it could be returned to its owner.
The sheriff's office said it was the first balloon investigation in the agency's 175-year history. — AP
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Family of man
slain by Chicago
officer awarded $5 million
CHICAGO — About $5 million has been awarded to the family of a 37-year-old black man fatally shot nearly five years ago by a white Chicago police officer.
The Chicago Tribune reports that a Cook County jury returned its verdict Thursday in favor of Gary Smith's family. Smith was shot in May 2014 by then-tactical unit officer Arkadiusz Pachnik.
The newspaper reports from court filings and the family's lawyers that police said Smith had a gun, but some witnesses said Smith's hands were raised when he was shot multiple times.
The now-disbanded Independent Police Review Authority cleared Pachnik in the case, finding his use of force complied with department policy.
Chicago Law Department spokesman Bill McCaffrey said the city is evaluating its options. — AP